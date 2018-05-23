Vivo Apex with in-display fingerprint scanner to launch on June 12 in China: Report

Vivo will reveal the commercial availability of the Apex smartphone on June 12. Vivo will reveal the commercial availability of the Apex smartphone on June 12.

Vivo will launch the Apex smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera next month. According to a report from Android Central, Vivo has revealed that the commercial availability of the Apex smartphone will be announced on June 12 at an event scheduled to happen in Shanghai. Notably, the company has come up with a new advertisement in China that essentially highlights some key features of the bezel-less smartphone. That advert will be aired during the FIFA Worldcup 2018, claims an Android Central report.

The Chinese company originally showcased the Apex smartphone as a concept device during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February this year. Following its reveal at the MWC 2018, the company formally announced the smartphone in China in March. At the moment, it is unclear what the phone will be called and how much does it cost in the market.

Also read: Vivo Apex with Snapdragon 845 SoC, retracting selfie camera launched in China

Perhaps the highlight of the Apex smartphone is its bezel-less display that offers an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91 per cent. The bezels on the device are non-existent, to say the least. The smartphone is only 7.8mm thin and it features a selfie camera that pops-up from the top of the phone when the camera is turned on. According to the company, it only takes 1.8 seconds for the front-facing snapper to pop up.

Interestingly, Vivo has embedded the earpiece and other sensors under the screen. Plus, of course, it also comes with the world’s first half-screen, in-display fingerprint scanner. The new solution basically allows a third of the screen on the Apex to recognise a fingerprint.

Vivo Apex sports a 5.99-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. Rest of the specifications are yet to be confirmed by the manufacturer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd