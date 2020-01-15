Vivo Apex 3 concept phone could launch at MWC 2020

The idea behind the Apex-branded concept phones is to show Vivo’s prowess in design. The idea behind the Apex-branded concept phones is to show Vivo’s prowess in design.

It looks like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has a new concept smartphone to show at MWC, the world’s largest mobile technology event. The brand, even though has not confirmed its plans yet, is speculated to announce its third-generation Apex concept smartphone on February 23 in Barcelona.

For those who are unaware, Vivo used previous MWC events to announce the Apex-branded concept smartphones. The first-generation Apex smartphone, announced at MWC 2018, was nearly bezel-less with the first in-display fingerprint scanner. Last year, at MWC 2019, Vivo showed the second-generation concept phone with no buttons and no charging ports.

Rumours of a possible third-generation Apex concept smartphone has been swirling around for some time, but Vivo managed to keep the majority of details under wraps to date. Neither photos nor specifications of the concept smartphone have surfaced on the internet.

The idea behind the Apex-branded concept phones is to show Vivo’s prowess in design. The biggest downside is that you won’t be able to get your hands on the concept phones, as these devices won’t ever go into production. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some of the tech comes to Vivo’s upcoming smartphones in the near future.

Speaking about concept phones, OnePlus recently showed the OnePlus Concept One at the just-concluded CES in Las Vegas. The phone uses an electrochromic lens that uses an electric current to tilt the lens of the rear cameras, making them “invisible.’ Like any concept phone, OnePlus has no plans to mass-produce the Concept One.

