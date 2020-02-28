Vivo Apex 2020 now out: Here’s what is unique

Vivo was expected to showcase its Apex 2020 concept smartphone at MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the convention due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has revealed the device via an online stream. Vivo was expected to showcase its Apex 2020 concept smartphone at MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the convention due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has revealed the device via an online stream.

Vivo has unveiled its new Apex 2020 concept globally. This is the third generation of the company’s Apex concept and the company claims that it “builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies.” This is the company’s concept smartphone, which showcases technologies that it might bring in its upcoming devices. Just like its predecessors, we can expect Vivo to not launch this smartphone in any parts of the world.

To recall, Vivo was expected to showcase its Apex 2020 concept smartphone at MWC 2020. However, due to the cancellation of the convention due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company has revealed the device via an online stream. One fun point was that the company forgot to remove the MWC 2020 ads, giving us an early look at the device.

Key features of the device include a 120-degree FullView Edgeless display, an in-display camera, 60W wireless fast charging support, 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom camera, Gimbal-Stabilising camera, 3rd Generation Screen SoundCasting Technology, Instant Photobomb Removal and Voice Tracking Auto-Focus.

Apex 2020 sports a 6.45-inch FullView display, with the edges bending at an angle of 120-degrees on both the sides. Due to such a drastic curve, the company has replaced the physical side buttons with virtual pressure-sensing buttons. The display also houses the company’s first in-display camera, which can take selfies and help you in making video calls without revealing itself. It has a resolution of 16MP and is powered by a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip.

Vivo claims that the gimbal stabilising camera helps in reducing blurring caused by a shaky hand, thus providing consumers with great videos.

The device comes with 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom, which is achieved by a “4-group lens combination.” This makes it the first smartphone to come equipped with a high-magnification continuous zoom. Vivo has not revealed the exact camera specifications of the device.

The device also comes with a gimbal-like structure into it, which the company claims its stabilisation angle is 200 per cent extended in the front-back and left-right inclined directions. It claims that the gimbal stabilising camera helps in reducing blurring caused by a shaky hand, thus providing consumers with great videos. It claims that the Apex 2020 has improved on night photography by a lot.

Vivo Apex 2020 comes with 5G support. The company has not revealed which processor will be powering the device. However, we expect that it comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Vivo Apex 2020 comes with support for the company’s own Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W technology. It states that this is able to fully charge up the 2,000mAh battery of the device within 20 minutes.

