Vivo Apex 2019 with no physical buttons, full-display fingerprint scanner announced

After days of hype and anticipation, Vivo finally made the Apex 2019 concept smartphone official. This is the follow up to last year’s Apex 2018 concept device. Perhaps the highlight of the phone is that it doesn’t come with any physical buttons. The company has also confirmed that the Apex 2019 is its first 5G smartphone.

The Apex 2019 is a lot different from the original Apex concept smartphone, announced last year. There are no physical buttons or ports found on the Apex 2019. Instead, the phone utilizes the capacitive touch and pressure sensitive buttons on the side that replaces the standard power key and volume buttons.

Vivo has opted not to add the usual regular USB charging and data port in the Apex 2019. Instead, the company added a magnetic connector that enables both charging and data transfer. Vivo says this solution allowed the company to make the phone’s chassis more compact.

The Vivo Apex 2019’s screen doubles as a speaker as it uses a piezoelectric transducer to emit sound. The phone’s display has thin bezels – and yes, no selfie camera. Though there’s a dual-camera setup on the back.

But what makes the Vivo Apex 2019 so interesting is a full-display fingerprint sensor technology. So essentially, an in-display fingerprint scanner has been extended to the full display, which allows you to press “almost anywhere on the screen to unlock the device.”

Under the hood, Vivo Apex 2019 concept smartphone is a beast. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor an comes with either 128GB or 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. This is also the first 5G smartphone from Vivo, the company said.

The company didn’t reveal more information regarding the Apex 2019’s pricing or availability. However, the device will be on the display at the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), which opens February 25 in Barcelona, Spain.