Vivo APEX 2019 teaser video with next-gen elevating camera revealed in official video

Vivo has put out official teaser of its upcoming APEX 2019 smartphone which will sport second-generation elevating front camera. A 35-second video put out on Vivo’s Facebook page gives us a glimpse of how the smartphone will look like. The elevating camera that we saw on APEX phone last year will also be upgraded with new features, details of which are awaited.

Vivo APEX 2019 does not seem to have a notch or a physical button on the front, allowing the company to achieve a truly bezel-less display. The selfie camera is retractable. Vivo will showcase this concept smartphone on January 24 at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

“In 2018, we pioneered the ElevatingFront Camera with our APEX concept phone at MWC. Within months, we mass-produced it with our NEX smartphone during FIFA World Cup. Now, get ready for 2019,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Not much is know about Vivo APEX 2019 at this point. Image renders of the phone were leaked by tipster Ben Geskin on Twitter that hint at a near bezel-less display with rounded corners. The phone will likely have dual rear cameras with LED flash. It looks similar to APEX 2019 showcased in the official video.

Vivo APEX 2019 was also leaked in a promotional video on the Chinese social networking site, Weibo. It does not reveal much except that the APEX 2019 will have rounded corners. It shows a phone emerging from a waterdrop, which is in line with reports claiming the APEX 2019 is codenamed, “The Waterdrop”.

Vivo APEX 2018 concept smartphone with 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio was showcased at MWC last year. The top and side bezels on this phone measure only 1.8mm each, while the bottom bezel is 4.3mm. Another unique feature is the screen acts as a speaker. In addition to an elevating front camera, APEX 2018 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for a FullView display.