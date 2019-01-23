Vivo Apex 2019 image renders leaked online, will it sport no buttons at all?

Vivo Apex 2019 is supposed to be the successor to the company’s Vivo Apex 2018 concept smartphone that was showcased at last year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Vivo has itself confirmed it will be hosting a reveal event at MWC 2019 for the Apex 2019 phone. Now an image render for this device has been shared online.

Tipster Ben Geskin, who runs the Twitter handle @VenyaGeskin1 has a shared an ‘exclusive first look’ of Vivo Apex 2019, which he claims is based on exclusive information provided by Vivo itself.

Again there’s no way of confirming if this is an actual render for the Vivo Apex 2019, but considering this will be a successor to last year’s series, the design does appear to be line with expectations.

Coming to the latest image render, Vivo Apex 2019 will likely have a dual-rear camera and appears to have no buttons on the side either. Another tipster Ice Universe has posted saying that Vivo’s new concept smartphone will come without “buttons, no holes on the side, no holes in the screen.”

In the past, Vivo has used surface vibration for a speaker but it is unclear how the company is planning to have a microphone without a hole for it.

Check out the tweet with the image render below

Vivo APEX 2019: Exclusive First Look pic.twitter.com/Ez2fuuwu1d — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 22, 2019

Vivo’s upcoming concept smartphone, without any buttons, no holes on the side, no holes in the screen, it is like a metal soap. Is it a science fiction? pic.twitter.com/Gfw9YB4baY — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 21, 2019

Last year at Mobile World Congress (MWC), Vivo presented Vivo APEX 2018, which was a concept phone with 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio and an elevating front camera. The concept phone had a true full-screen display without a notch. Later the Vivo Nex S or Vivo Nex as it was called launched in India with this kind of a display and camera.

The Vivo Nex devices had a pop-up selfie camera tucked inside the display. The display had no notch or hole for the front camera either. Vivo later launched another truly bezel-less phone called Vivo Nex Dual Display, which had two screens at the back and front.

This one had no selfie camera as such. Instead Vivo had added three cameras at the back of the phone, which could be used as both a selfie camera and the rear camera, depending on how one held the phone.

In its latest Facebook post, Vivo has written, “In 2018, we pioneered the Elevating Front Camera with our APEX concept phone at MWC. Within months, we mass-produced it with our NEX smartphone during FIFA World Cup. Now, get ready for 2019,” indicating that it will have more on the APEX concept phone this year as well.

The video by Vivo shows that it will implement the second generation of the elevating front camera that we saw on the Vivo Apex and Vivo Nex smartphones.

The exact specifications of the new Vivo phone remain unclear, though given this will be a flagship device, it will come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Whether Vivo makes this 5G compliant is unclear for now.