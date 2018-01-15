Vivo announces Launch Carnival on E-store: Get 100GB free Vodafone data, cashback and more

Vivo’s e-store is in India, and has launched a Launch Carnival between January 16-18. Vivo’s e-store is in India, and has launched a Launch Carnival between January 16-18.

Vivo has launch its E-store in India – shop.vivo.com/in, and is running a ‘Launch Carnival’ from January 16-18. Under the benefits, Vivo has given a Rs 2,000 price cut to the V7, which will now be worth Rs 14,990, while the company’s Y69 is worth Rs 13,990, a reduction of Rs 1,000.

Under the Launch Carnival, that begins from midnight on January 16, Vivo is offering discount coupons upto Rs 2,000 on selected smartphones, a zero-cost EMI for a 12 month period, as well as one-time screen replacement on the Vivo V7 and V7+. Shoppers could also win couple vouchers from Book My Show upto Rs 500, and be part of a lucky draw, that will allow 10 customers to have a chance at winning Bluetooth speakers worth Rs 2,999. All these services will come alongside free delivery on orders, a 15-day free replacement window, and customer care from over 500 service centres nationwide.

Vivo fans would soon be able to purchase brand merchandise from the e-store. Smartphone users can await the Vivo e-store app, set to include Augmented Reality, along with Live Chat for online customer service. Covering over 10,000 pin codes in the country, delivery under the Vivo e-store will cover most areas of India having access to customer care.

Vodafone is also providing data benefits to Vivo smartphone owners under this launch. Prepaid and postpaid customers will enjoy 10GB of free data per month over 5 months, totalling to 50GB of data benefits. Customers using Vodafone RED postpaid services will get 20GB free data monthly over a 5 month period, providing 100GB of free data in all. Those who purchase the Vivo V7 and V7+, across prepaid and postpaid services, will avail 10GB of free data every month over 10 months, which effectively provides 100GB free data in the offer period. For Vivo customers to obtain Vodafone benefits, purchases should be made by January 31.

“Vivo’s strategy of launching an E-store is an affirmation of the Indian market maturing in terms of internet penetration, payment & fulfilment infrastructure, thus representing a huge growth potential,” said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

