Vivo announces Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 update roadmap for 13 smartphones in China

Vivo announced their roadmap of Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 update. The new update will be rolled out to 13 of their smartphones in China, the company said in its official China forum. Some of the smartphones present on the list – Vivo X21s, Vivo Z1, and Vivo X23 have already received the update through an open beta channel and the rest of the smartphones will be receiving the new update in the coming months.

According to the post, the final rollout of the Funtouch OS 9 update for the listed smartphones will end in July. The Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS has already started rolling out through the public beta channel. The listed Vivo smartphones which are already running the beta build of Funtouch 9 OS include Vivo X21i, Vivo Z1, Vivo Z1i, Vivo X23, and the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition.

The next phase of the rollout will start in June when the Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 will be available for Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, Vivo X21s, Vivo NEX A, Vivo NEX S, Vivo NEX Dual Screen Edition, and the Vivo Z3i through the open beta channel.

Vivo’s roadmap of update mentions that the Vivo Z3 will be receiving the Funtouch OS 9 update at the end of July through the public beta channel.

The above-mentioned update schedule is exclusively for Vivo smartphones sold in the Chinese market. Vivo has not provided any information about the rollout for global variants of their smartphones.