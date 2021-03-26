Vijay Sales hosts Apple Days sale: iPhone 11 at Rs 46,999, discounts on iPhone 12, MacBook Pro and more

Vijay Sales is hosting an Apple Days sale, which will be live on its ecommerce platform and retail stores from today till March 31. The retailer is offering discounts and cashback across the range of Apple products from iPhones to MacBooks to iPads, Apple Watch, AirPods, and HomePods. Here’s a detailed look at all the Vijay Sales offers for Apple Days.

Apple iPhone discounts, offers

The older iPhone 11 with 64GB storage will cost Rs 51,999 during the sale and with the HDFC Bank cashback offer for debit and credit cards, the price will come down to Rs 46,999. The cashback is worth Rs 5,000 and is typically credited to your account after 90 days of purchase.

The new iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is priced at Rs 77,490, though the official MRP is Rs 79,900 on the Apple website. Users can get Rs 6,000 cashback as well which will bring the price down to Rs 71,490. The cashbacks all apply to only HDFC Bank debit and credit card transactions.

The smaller iPhone 12 mini with 64GB storage space is listed at a price of Rs 65,499 and with cashback of Rs 6,000 for HDFC card holders. This will bring the price down to Rs 59,499 effectively. The iPhone 12 mini’s official price is Rs 69,900.

The more expensive iPhone 12 Pro series will also get some cashback for users. The cashback on both devices is Rs 5,000. The iPhone 12 Pro is listed at Rs 1,16,900 and with the cashback the price will come down to Rs 1,11,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max with 128GB has a price of Rs 1,24,900, which will come down to Rs 1,19,900. The player is offering a discount of around Rs 3000 and Rs 5,000 on the actual MRP of the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max respectively.

The iPhone SE 2020 will cost Rs 37,999 and gets a cashback of Rs 4,000, which brings the price down to Rs 33,499. This is for the 64GB version. Finally, the iPhone XR has a price of Rs 45,499 with a cashback of Rs 4,000, which will bring the price down to Rs 41,499. The iPhone XR is a popular option for many who want an iPhone with a good camera and big display, but without paying more than Rs 40,000.

VIjay Sales is also offering flat 10 per cent off in stores on the purchase of any Apple Care+ with iPhone devices.

If you are in the market for a new iPhone, the iPhone 11 is one of the best deals to consider and if you can bundle the cashback scheme, it will cost less than Rs 50,000. On Flipkart, the phone is priced at Rs 48,999, but the cashback offer from HDFC Bank is not listed on the website.

Apple iPads and MacBooks on discount

The iPad 7th gen starts at Rs 24,500 with an additional cashback of Rs 3000 on HDFC bank cards; the 8th gen version will cost Rs 28,990 with the same cashback offer.

The bigger iPad Air is priced at Rs 52,490 with cashback of Rs 4000 on HDFC cards. The iPad Air is listed for Rs 54,900 on Flipkart, which is the official MRP. The iPad Pro has a starting price of Rs 69,490 and the same cashback offer as the Air. The official price for the iPad Pro (11-inch) is Rs 71,900.

The MacBook Air starts at Rs 66,990 with an additional cashback of up to Rs 6000 on HDFC cards, while the Macbook Pro with latest M1 Chip starts at Rs 1,15,900. The cashback offered is Rs 7,000. The MacBook Air price mentioned is for the older generation one with the Intel Core i5 chipset and 8GB RAM. The M1 MacBook Air starts at Rs 91,900. Shoppers also get flat 15 per cent off in stores on purchase of any Apple Care+ with iPad and MacBooks.

Apple Watch, AirPods, etc

The latest Apple Watch Series 6 is available from Rs 38,990 with Rs 3000 cashback on HDFC Bank Cards. The Apple Watch SE starts from Rs 28,490 with Rs 2000 cashback. Shoppers also get flat 10 per cent off in stores on purchase of any Apple Care+ with watches. Apple’s AirPods will be available at Rs 12,390 in the sale and the AirPods Pro starts at Rs 20,490. The Home Pod mini starts at Rs 9,490. The official price is Rs 9,900 for the Home Pod mini, so this is a small discount.