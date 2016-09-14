Videocon Cube 3 with ‘Panic Button’ launched: Price, Specifications and features

Videocon Cube 3 has a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass, and comes with a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP camera Videocon Cube 3 has a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass, and comes with a 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP camera

Videocon has launched its budget Cube 3 smartphone, with a SOS application as its highlight. Videocon Cube 3 costs Rs 8,490 and is available via offline channels. The smartphone will start selling online as well in a week. The smartphone is 4G-enabled, and supports Reliance Jio Preview SIM card.

Videocon Cube 3 has a 5-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D curved glass. It features a plastic body with cube design at the back. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6735 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable up to 64GB via microSD card). There’s 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash and an 5MP front camera. Videocon Cube 3 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and 20 per cent fast charging.

The SOS-Be Safe app comes with several features like Alert, Walk with ME and reach on time. The power button in Cube 3 acts as an SOS button that can be customised to send alerts along with the GPS location to friends. Walk with ME sends location of a user at regular intervals to their emergency contacts. The frequency can be set by the user. There’s also Reach On Time that sends an alert if a user hasn’t reached a particular destination at the set time.

‘With the smartphones impacting our lives in many ways, emergency response system or panic button is certainly the need of the hour. We welcome the recent provision by the government for devices with emergency response facilities as it will provide a new direction for the industry to empower smartphone users. We are confident that the Cube 3 handset featuring SOS-Be Safe will assist smartphone users during different kind of emergency situations and enhance consumer experience, ‘ said Akshay Dhoot, Head- Technology and Innovation, Videocon.

Videocon Cube 3, just like the company’s other smartphones, is Made in India. This is the first Videocon smartphone to feature a SOS application, and the company says all its devices in future will have this feature as well. Also, Videocon is planning to launch another 4G smartphone next month that will come bundled with a Reliance Jio SIM card.

