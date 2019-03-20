Video showing Huawei P30 Pro leaks online ahead of March 26 launch

Huawei’s P-series phones, namely the P30 Pro and the P30 have seen plenty of leaks across the internet. From specifications to prices, there have been different leaks in the past few days, so much so it seems the surprise of the March 26 launch is all but over. Now an actual video has appeared that is claiming to show a glimpse of the P30 Pro.

According to a video which has been published on a Greek website called Techblog, the person is shown holding the phone and unlocking it quite a few times using the in-display fingerprint. According to the report, the video has come from a factory in China which manufactures protective glasses for mobile screens.

Barely a couple of days ago, the prices and specifications of the phone were leaked on a German website WinFuture, who claimed that the Huawei P30 phone will be available in the European market at a price of 749 Euros (around Rs 58,645), while the Huawei P30 Pro variant comprising of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory will sell at 999 Euros (around Rs 78,220). The other variant of P30 Pro, which has 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory will be priced at 1,099 Euros (around Rs 86,050).

Huawei P30 Pro will have a 6.47-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The screen will have a small teardrop notch on top. The display edges are curved, similar to Samsung S10+. Huawei P30 Pro will have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device will support facial recognition for unlocking the phone, however, 3D sensor technology like predecessor P20 Pro will not be there.

The cameras will be the highlight of P30 Pro. The phone will have four Leica-branded sensors at the back – 40MP primary camera with f / 1.6 aperture and OIS, 20MP secondary wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a third 8MP camera with f/3.4 aperture and a fourth Time of Flight camera with 10x hybrid zoom.