US telecom operator Verizon launches Yahoo-branded smartphone for $50

Yahoo has long been subjected to the forgotten past, but it seems the company, which once used to be the most popular across the world is gearing up to make some buzz in the affordable smartphone market as it has launched a new budget smartphone in partnership with ZTE, called ZTE Blade A3Y. The device is priced at $49 (approximately Rs 3,620).

The phone sports basic features and will be appropriate for those who want to indulge in calling, basic text messaging, photos and web browsing.

To recall, Yahoo’s parent company Verizon launched its Yahoo Mobile service back in March and has now launched its first-ever smartphone. Under the Yahoo Mobile service, the company offers a $39 (approximately Rs 2,900) unlimited plan, in this the company offers customers unlimited access to the internet and calling along with a complimentary subscription to Yahoo Mail Pro.

ZTE Blade A3Y: Specifications

The ZTE Blade A3Y seems to be a rebranded version of ZTE Blade A3 Prime which costs $10 (approximately Rs 743) more, at $59 (approximately Rs 4,388). Interestingly, the ZTE Blade A3 Prime is also available on the Yahoo Mobile site.

ZTE Blade A3Y sports a 5.45-inch HD display with a resolution of 1080×720 pixels. It is powered by an unnamed MediaTek quad-core processor. The device comes with 2GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The device being a Yahoo phone, it comes with the company’s app suite pre-installed, including Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Weather and more. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom skin on top.

The phone is backed by a 2,660mAh removable battery, which is accessible via the removable backplate. The device features a single 8MP sensor on the back and a 5MP sensor on the front for capturing photos.

The device has been made available in Yahoo’s signature Purple colour.

