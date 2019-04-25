Verizon confirms Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with 5G is coming this year

Samsung announced a 5G variant with its Galaxy S10 series, and it looks like the upcoming Note 10 will also have a 5G version. Verizon has confirmed that the Galaxy Note 10 with 5G support will definitely be announced in the latter half of the year. According to Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg, we can expect the LG V50 ThinQ and Galaxy Note 10 in 5G along with the S10 5G variant to officially launch this year.

According to a report in The Verge, Verizon’s CEO made the remarks during his company’s first quarter 2019 earnings call. He confirmed that both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note in 5G will be available on the network along with the LG V50 ThinQ.

With the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung is expected to launch the phone in August-September time period, if one goes by the previous timeline. Last year, Galaxy Note 9 launched in August in New York, before the new iPhone XS series came out. This time it is being reported that the Galaxy Note 10 will have a higher Pro variant as well.

According to leaks, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could launch in four variants: two would be 4G versions, while two would be 5G ready variants. It also looks like Samsung will go for different display sizes on both the variants, which would be a first for the Note series.

It has also been reported that the Galaxy Note 10’s 5G variant will be able to access sub-6GHz spectrum in addition to mmWave. This was confirmed by an AT&T representative, according to The Verge. What this means is that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will have wider 5G coverage as the mmWave spectrum or Millimeter wave can support 1Gbps and ultra-low latency. But this has trouble with penetrating into buildings, while the sub-6GHz spectrum allows for broader coverage but at slower speeds, points out the report. So it means Galaxy Note 10 will come with broader 5G support.

According to an earlier report from Korea’s ET News, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 devices will have 6.28-inch and 6.75-inch display options. The smaller display will likely be for the 4G models, while the latter two with the bigger display will have 5G support. The bigger devices will come with four cameras, while the smaller variants will come with three cameras at the back.

We already saw Samsung introduce four cameras on the 5G variant of the S10, so it would make sense for the company to continue this trend on the 5G version of Note 10. One of the camera sensors will be a time of flight one on this quad-camera, which is the case on the Galaxy S10 5G as well.