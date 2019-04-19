Upcoming smartphones in May 2019: OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20 Pro, Pixel 3a XL, and more

From flagship phones like the Galaxy S10+ and P30 Pro to mid-range handsets like the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3, we have already seen a slew of compelling smartphones. But there is still a lot in the pipeline. We’re already gearing up for the release of OnePlus 7 alongside three more fantastic devices, including the Honor 20, Google Pixel 3a and Asus ZenFone 6. All four smartphones are expected to make their global debut in May 2019.

Based on early rumblings, here’s what we know so far about OnePlus 7 Pro, Honor 20 Pro, Pixel 3a XL and ZenFone 6.

Upcoming smartphones in May 2019: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus usually releases two smartphones per year, with its latest OnePlus 6T being introduced in late October 2018. But looks like there is a shift in the business strategy. Recent rumours have suggested that we will in fact going to see two new phones: OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 will be a proper flagship smartphone, and we expect to get all the bells and whistles from it. The device is said to come with a 6.4-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, dual cameras on the back, in-display fingerprint scanner, at least 6GB RAM, at least 128GB of storage, 3500mAh battery, and premium build quality. Expect the phone to match the price of OnePlus 6T, which costs Rs 37,999 for the base variant.

If OnePlus 7 will be pitched as an affordable premium smartphone, OnePlus 7 Pro (yes, there’s a pro version too) will be the company’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and iPhone XS Max. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already dropped a teaser for the OnePlus 7 Pro. “Fast and smoooth” is the tagline. We believe that the teaser hints at OnePlus 7 Pro’s screen. We don’t have many details, but the emphasis on the word “smooth” suggests the rumour of the 90Hz refresh rate could be accurate.

Ishan Agarwal recently tweeted a few details regarding the OnePlus 7 Pro, including a Super AMOLED Quad HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Agarwal also said the device would have a 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, a triple camera setup, dual speakers, and USB 3.1 connectivity.

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are expected to launch on May 17, though the company has not confirmed the official date.

Upcoming smartphones in May 2019: Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Google may use this year’s I/O to announce the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. Both phones will be lite versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Given Google’s superiority in camera tech, the upcoming phones will retain the same cameras as the flagship devices. They might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or 730 processors, as well as the company’s Titan M security chip and eSIM support.

Both devices will also feature Google’s Active Edge technology, which allows users to squeeze the phone to launch Assistant. According to a 9to5Mac report, Google plans to release the phones in at least two colours: ‘Clearly White’ and ‘Just Black.

Based on leaks and speculation, both Android phones will be priced competitively. The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will compete with the likes of iPhone XR and Galaxy 10e.

Upcoming smartphones in May 2019: Honor 20 series

2019 is surely going to see the Chinese brand making a huge splash with its next flagship, Honor 20. Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed it will announce the Honor 20 series on May 21 in London. Early rumours are suggesting there will be multiple variants of the Honor 20, including the Honor 20 Pro.

Speculation is rife that the Honor 20 Pro will feature four cameras, including a periscope-style lens. Though a quad-camera setup is far from necessary on a phone, but it would give the Honor 20 Pro an edge over the OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy S10+. As for the specs of the phone, the Kirin 980 chipset will almost certainly make a return. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to find out the full details, as the event is scheduled to take place on May 21

Upcoming smartphones in May 2019: Asus ZenFone 6

Asus is also preparing to launch its flagship ZenFone 6 next month. Asus’s event will launch on May 16 in Valencia, Spain. We don’t know much about the phone’s specifications or features, but expect drastic changes in terms of design.

If previous reports have anything to go by, the ZenFone 6 could feature a punch-hole display, a Snapdragon 855 processor, and a triple-camera setup on the back. The flagship ZenFone 6 will likely be priced closer to the OnePlus 6T.