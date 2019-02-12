Redmi Note 7, Vivo V15 Pro, Moto G7: The smartphones expected soon in India

Every year we get a fresh dose of new smartphones. A slew of exciting smartphones have already been launched including Samsung’s Galaxy M10 and M20, Oppo K1 and Honor View20 but there’s plenty of new phones expected to be launched in India soon.

While Vivo has already confirmed the launch of Vivo V15 Pro on February 20, Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 7 towards the end of this month. Samsung too is likely to bring Galaxy S10 as early as March. Meanwhile, Moto G7 is also rumoured to launch in India sometime in March next month.

We have compiled a list of smartphones set to launch in India in the coming months and will keep updating the list as in when there is a new announcement.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung is holding an event in San Francisco next week where it is most likely to announce three versions of the flagship Galaxy S10, and all of them are expected to feature a new punch-hole screen, a powerful Exynos 9820 chipset, up to three cameras on certain models, reverse wireless charging and more.

The buzz is high that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S10 lineup of devices in India towards the end of this month or in the first week of March. Given that India is a priority market for the South Korean major and Chinese players are eating Samsung’s market share, an early launch of the Galaxy S10 should be anticipated. We have done a detailed article on the expected specifications, pricing, features and the launch date of the Galaxy S10, which you can read it here.

Likely release date: End of February or early March

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

The makers of popular phones like Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 6 Pro have already announced that they will bring the Redmi Note 7 to India. While the exact launch date is not revealed yet, we anticipate the release of the Redmi Note 7 will happen sometime in the last week of February.

Going by the stiff competition in the Indian smartphone market, Redmi Note 7 will no doubt be launched at a disruptive price, something Xiaomi is known for. What more you can expect? A 6.3-inch waterdrop-style FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 660 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Arguably the most important feature of the Redmi Note 7 is its 48MP camera and that is something we are most looking forward to.

Likely release date: End of February

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo Nex was the surprise of 2018: a phone with a pop-up selfie camera. Despite receiving critical acclaim, the phone wasn’t a huge success, mostly because of its high price. But looks like Vivo wants to bring a pop-up selfie camera to a mid-ranger with the launch of the V15 Pro in India on February 20.

With the Vivo V15 Pro, it seems too obvious to guess what would be its highlight – a 32MP pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras on the rear. The F15 Pro is likely to pack a Snapdragon 675 processor and Android 9 Pie. Whether this device topples the competition remains to be seen – but the Vivo V15 Pro made us exciting about mid-range smartphones.

Release date: February 20

Motorola G7

Motorola’s market share in India might be depleting, but its phones are quite popular in a number of global markets especially Brazil. The Lenovo-owned Motorola needs an impressive smartphone for its big comeback in India and there’s no better phone than its recently announced Moto G7.

The G-series is known for its dependable hardware and good looks, and that is something consumers might be looking for in mid-range phones. Like its previous generation phones in the G series, the new Moto G7 series focuses on three core things: performance, camera and battery life. We hope to see the new Moto G7 series making its big debut in India sometime next month, although the company has yet to confirm the launch plans.

Likely release date: March