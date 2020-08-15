Realme C15 to iQOO 5: Smartphones launching in India this month

Moto E7 and Nokia 5.3 (Source: Nokia and Motorola website)

The affordable and mid-range smartphone market is expanding every day with new smartphones giving options to the majority of customers. After the launch of smartphones like Redmi 9 Prime, POCO M2 Pro, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung M31s, and others recently, the buyers are spoilt for choice. There are new products coming their way towards the end of August as well with the launch of these upcoming smartphones.

Realme C15

Realme C15 has already been launched in Indonesia. The smartphone will pack a massive 6,000 mAh battery with a standby time of 57 days. The battery will support 18W quick charging. On the rear, it will have a quad-camera setup. On the front, it will have a single camera with a waterdrop notch. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the back. The 3.5mm audio jack is also present at the bottom edge of the phone. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it sports a Mediatek Helio G35 processor which is paired up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable via microSD card). It is scheduled to be launched in India on August 18.

iQOO 5

iQOO 5 is set to be launched on August 17 in China. iQOO is expected to sport a 120W fast-charging and 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the flagship processor Snapdragon 865 paired with an 8GB RAM. Allegedly, there is a pro version of the iQOO expected as well. The pro version may be available with the 12GB RAM option. It will have a curved display and a punch-hole at the top-left corner. There is no fixed date of its release in India yet.

Samsung Galaxy M51

After launching Galaxy M31s and the Note 20 series recently, Samsung is all set to launch Samsung Galaxy M51. According to the reports, Samsung may have an AMOLED display. On the camera front, it is expected to sport a quad-camera setup on the rear with a 64MP primary camera with an in-house ISOCELL Bright GW1 64MP sensor. There will be two storage options – 64GB and 128GB which will be expandable via a microSD card slot. Its pricing is expected to be higher than the Galaxy M31s. It is also expected to sport the in-house Exynos processor.

Moto E7

Motorola is set to launch another smartphone in the affordable segment after getting mixed reviews on its flagship, Edge+. The smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. However, there might be other configurations available also. On the back, it will have a dual-camera setup with a 48MP sensor. It is also expected to have a waterdrop notch and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia is set to make another comeback in the Indian market with Nokia 5.3. According to the reports, Nokia 5.3 will be launched in the last week of August. It will have a 6.5-inch HD+ display backed by a Snapdragon 665 processor. There is no battery specification as it will have a 4,000 mAh battery. On the back, it will have a quad-camera module including a 13MP main sensor, a 5MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a depth camera. On the front, it will have an 8MP camera. The pricing of the upcoming Nokia device is expected to be below Rs 15,000 to compete with the likes of MI, Vivo, Oppo, and others.

