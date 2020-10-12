Smartphones launching this week: iPhone 12 series, OnePlus 8T, Pixel 4a and more

Apple iPhone 12 series and Vivo V20 (Source: EverythingApplePro and Vivo)

This week is going to be a big one considering the number of smartphone launches. People who are looking to buy smartphones in the mid-range segment or the flagship should wait for the products that are going to be announced or hit the markets this week. We may see a few offers on these phones as well considering the festive sale which will commence on prominent e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 series

The most anticipated Apple iPhone 12 series is going to be announced by the Cupertino giant on October 13 in a virtual event which has been delayed by a month due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If rumours are to be believed there will be three sizes — 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch. The 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch will be entry-level smartphones. The iPhone 12 mini will be for those who are looking for a compact-sized phone compared to the large screen phones available nowadays. The pro models will come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. All the phones will be featuring the new A14 Bionic Chip which we saw in Apple iPad Air launched the previous month. The expected price of the products ranges from $699 to $1,199.

Pixel 4a

Google’s Pixel 4a was launched earlier this year but it will be hitting the Indian market on October 16 as a part of the Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days Sale. It is available at an introductory price of Rs 29,999 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is just one colour — Just Black — available across the world.

The Pixel 4a comes with a 5.81-inches touchscreen OLED display at an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 1080×2340 pixels screen resolution. It has a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset along with Adreno 618 GPU and runs on Android 11 without any tweaks. However, you may need to update the phone to Android 11 as our review unit ran on Android 10 out of the box. On the back, it has a single 12.2MP camera and an 8MP front snapper. All of this is backed by a 3,140 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Vivo V20

Vivo V20 is another mid-ranger launching this week. It is expected to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED dull HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is expandable via microSD card. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 11 on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the back, it will feature a triple camera setup with 64MP primary camera whereas a 44MP front snapper housed inside the waterdrop-style notch. The selfie camera’s performance will be the main point of focus in this phone. It will be launching on October 13.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the toned-down version of Samsung’s flagship S20 series. The phone was launched earlier this month in multiple colours with a polycarbonate back instead of a glossy finish on the S20 series. The phone will hit the Indian market on October 16, again as a part of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. It is priced at Rs 49,999 for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The phone comes with a 6.5-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has an Exynos 990 processor. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup with a primary 12MP camera accompanied by 12MP wide-angle camera and an 8MP Telephoto camera. On the front, it has an 8MP shooter. The S20 FE has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charge and wireless charging.

OnePlus 8T

There will be no pro model this year along with OnePlus 8T. The price of the OnePlus 8T can be between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000. So far, it is confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will feature 65W Warp Charge technology. As per the renders, the OnePlus 8T will feature a quad-camera setup on the back which is different from the previous models in terms of design and placement. It will feature a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with HDR 10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and will run Android 11 out of the box. The virtual launch is scheduled for October 14 when more details will be revealed about the Chinese smartphone maker’s flagship product.

Mi 10T series

Mi 10T series that has already been launched in China will be coming to India on October 15. If the specifications of the Indian and global variant don’t differ, Mi 10T Pro will sport a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate which will attract gamers. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support which is the biggest battery on a Xiaomi flagship device.

On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 13MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera. On the other hand, Mi 10 will have similar features except for the camera and storage. These devices will run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 skin on top.

