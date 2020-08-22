Redmi 9 to Nokia 5.3: Upcoming smartphone launches you should look at

Redmi 9 and Nokia 5.3 (Source: Xiaomi and HMD Global)

There are going to be multiple additions to the budget smartphone market as Xiaomi, Oppo are launching more smartphones and three brands including Gionee and Nokia are making a comeback in this segment. The last week of August will see several smartphone launches which may interest you if you are looking to buy a device in this segment.

Redmi 9

Xiaomi is set to launch Redmi 9 in India on August 27. The budget smartphone is expected to come with a 6.53-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35 processor with up to 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Redmi 9 will also pack a 5,000mAh battery and run MIUI 12 based on Android 10. As the international variant of the Redmi 9 has already been rebranded and launched as the Redmi 9 Prime in India, the Chinese company will rebrand either the Redmi 9A or Redmi 9C as the Redmi 9.

Gionee Max

Gionee is making a comeback to the Indian smartphone market with the Gionee Max set to launch on August 25 at 2 PM on Flipkart. The Chinese smartphone company has teased that it will launch Gionee Max under Rs 6,000. The entry-level smartphone will have 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Gionee Max will feature a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a notch. It will also have a 5,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5.3

Nokia is set to make another comeback in the Indian market with Nokia 5.3. The upcoming smartphone sports a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It will be made available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

On the back, Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP secondary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor inside of the waterdrop style notch for taking selfies. The pricing of the upcoming Nokia device is expected to be below Rs 15,000 to compete with the likes of MI, Vivo, Oppo, and others. Nokia 5.3 is already listed on the company’s website.

Oppo A53

Oppo 53 is another addition to the budget smartphone segment. It comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor. Oppo A53 features a 6.5-inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, it has a triple camera setup with a 16MP sensor and two 2MP sensors. Oppo A53 also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone has already been launched in Indonesia and is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

Moto E7

Motorola is set to launch another smartphone in the affordable segment after getting a mixed reaction for its flagship device, Edge+. The smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. There might be other configurations available also. On the rear, it will have a dual-camera setup with a 48MP sensor. It is also expected to have a waterdrop notch and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

