Smartphones launching this week: Galaxy Z Fold 2, Redmi 9a, Realme X7 series and more

The month of September is going to start with a few major launches in the first week. From mid-range smartphones to flagship-level devices will be unveiled during this period. If you are looking to upgrade or looking for a unique aspect in a smartphone, it might be worth waiting for with this many launches coming up in the fall. Here are a few upcoming smartphones that may intrigue you.

Redmi 9a

The global version of the Redmi 9A comes packed with a waterdrop-style display design with a single rear camera front camera. The Redmi 9A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ Dot Drop display with a screen resolution of 720x,1,600 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB of internal storage via microSD card. According to rumours, Redmi could bring a higher variant model with 4GBB RAM as well. The phone runs MIUI 11 based on the Android 10 operating system. The Redmi 9A will have a 13MP camera on the rear and a 5MP selfie camera that. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. Xiaomi has confirmed to launch the Redmi 9A in India on September 2 and will go on sale two days later.

Realme 7 series

Realme has already confirmed that the Realme 7 series will come packed with a 65W fast charging support. The Chinese company has also revealed that both the Realme 7 and the 7 Pro will come with a punch-hole display. The upcoming smartphones will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, unlike the Realme 6 series smartphones that come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. According to a tipster, Realme 7 will be powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC have a 90Hz refresh rate screen backed by 5,000mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging. On the back, it will have a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup with 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor for portraits. On the front, it will have a 16MP camera. The Realme 7 series will be launching on September 3.

Realme 7 series launch on September 3 (Image: Realme) Realme 7 series launch on September 3 (Image: Realme)

Realme X7 series

Going with the trend, the Realme X7 series will sport a 120Hz refresh rate display. According to the teaser posted on Weibo previous week, Realme is expected to introduce a few new upgrades as the X7 series phones. It will not only have 120Hz refresh rate but AMOLED displays as well compared to the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom came with 120Hz LCD panels launched earlier this year. One of the teasers also indicates that the Realme X7 series will have curved displays along with hole-punch design for the selfie camera. According to a few leaks, Realme X7 and X7 Pro will pack 4,300 mAh and 4,500 mAh battery respectively backed by 65W fast charging. The launch in China will commence at 11:30 IST on September 1. However, there is no word on the global launch of the X7 series lineup.

Realme X7 and X7 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display (Source: Weibo) Realme X7 and X7 Pro will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display (Source: Weibo)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung’s third foldable smartphone. As per rumours, the improved outer display is a 6.23-inch SUPER AMOLED with 2,260 x 816 pixels and a 25:9 aspect ratio. It will come with an Infinity-O display to house a 10MP selfie camera on both outer and inner display. There will be a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The inner display has been improved as well with rumours suggesting it will have a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with 2,208 x 1,768 pixels and a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the side. All of this will be backed by a 4,500 mAh battery which supports 25W fast-charging, 11W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging as well. The foldable device will be launched in Samsung’s Unpacked event part 2 on September 1.

Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s price and market availability on September 1. Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 2’s price and market availability on September 1.

Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro

As per the leak, the Oppo F17 will feature a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It is expected to come with 4000mAh battery with 30W Flash Charge support. According to the leaks, the Oppo F17 will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It said to weigh around 163grams and measure 159.8×72.8×7.45mm. In terms of cameras, the Oppo F17 will come with a quad rear camera setup including 16MP, 8MP, 2MP, and 2MP, while on the front the phone is said to sport a 16MP selfie camera with a 2MP depth sensor. The device is said to be available in three colours – Dynamic Orange, Navy Blue, and Classic Silver.

On the other hand, Oppo F17 Pro leaks suggest that the smartphone will come with a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear camera setup, and a 16MP front snapper along with 2MP depth sensor. It will house an 8GB RAM, 128GB storage backed by a Media Tek Helio P95 processor. It will sport a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED pill-shaped hole-punch display. It will be backed by 4,000 mAH battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge. However, Oppo claims that it can give four hours of charge in just five minutes which indicates that it can have a faster charging technology. It will be available in three colours — Matte Black, Magic Blue, and Metallic White colours. The Oppo F17 series will be launched on September 2.

This is the Oppo F17 Pro (Image: Oppo) This is the Oppo F17 Pro (Image: Oppo)

