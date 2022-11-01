OnePlus to Samsung: All upcoming phones expected to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip

Qualcomm is set to launch its next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, earlier this year, with reports suggesting a November launch for the chip. Soon after, we are likely to see a number of new flagship phones feature the new chip. The 8 Gen 2 is expected to pack more performance and better thermal and energy efficiency, something the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 had already worked on.

The chipset is expected to be present on the next flagships by OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and more. Here’s a quick look at all the upcoming phones that could come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 * powered handsets November – December

– Xiaomi 13 / 13 Pro

– Motorola X40 (Edge 40 Pro)

– Vivo X90 Pro

– iQOO 11 / 11 Pro January – March

– Samsung Galaxy S23 series

– OPPO Find X6 Pro

– Realme GT 4

– OnePlus 11

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung is set to refresh its Galaxy S series with the Galaxy S23 series early 2023. Unlike recent years, reports suggest we may see the new Samsung Galaxy S23 series drop in January this year. The new phones are also reportedly set to pack the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Reports have also suggested that the Galaxy S23 series could only be powered by the Qualcomm chip this year, and that we may not be seeing an Exynos-powered variant of the phone this year.

OnePlus 11

New reports revealed last month that the OnePlus 11 series may not have a Pro variant and the OnePlus 11 itself will be the top-end model of the new series. Regardless, the device is one of the many expected flagships to launch with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Other expected features include a similar design language to the OnePlus 10 series.

Xiaomi 13 series

Xiaomi’s number series flagships have a confusing lineup. Some phones like the Xiaomi 12s Ultra and its 1-inch camera sensor, have only launched in China. However, Xiaomi had hinted that the camera tech will come to more regions with succeeding flagships and Xiaomi’s 13-series is expected to bring the large camera sensor to more regions. The Xiaomi 13 series is also expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in the 13-series, which could allow the camera sensor to open up to more possibilities.

Redmi K60 Gaming

Redmi’s K-series may have been exclusive to limited regions, but these have still been very impressive devices over the past few years. After offering great performance value-for-money with the K30 and K40 series, Redmi is expected to bring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to the Redmi K60 Gaming Edition, which will likely be the most powerful variant of the series.

The phone is also expected to get improved shoulder button triggers for gaming, one of the main features of the device, while other aspects like the cameras could also be expected to improve. Moreover, we may see the Redmi K60 Gaming come to markets like India as a Poco smartphone.

Realme GT 4

When the Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India, it was one of the best Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phones, offering a good mix of value-for-money performance, great design and good build quality. While it seems that Realme has reportedly skipped the number ‘3’ in its series, the upcoming Realme GT 4 could be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

Oppo Find X6 Pro

Oppo’s flagship Find-series may not be available in India, but in the regions where the phone is officially available, fans can expect the Find X6 Pro to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset next year.

Vivo X90 Pro

Vivo’s X-series successor to the X80 series – the Vivo X90 series phones, could also come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Along with the new chipset, the phones are also expected to pick up Sony’s new IMX989 sensor and will also likely feature a dedicated chip for better night-mode photo and video processing.

iQOO 11 series

iQOO’s 11-series phones will also likely come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, and could likely be one of the most affordable phones with the chipset, following in the footsteps of previous iQOO flagship smartphones like the iQOO 9T which were some of the best value-for-money phones in their segments.