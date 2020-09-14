A smartwatch, an entry-level phone, 8T: What to expect from OnePlus next?

(Representation image)

After introducing the Nord OnePlus has gone silent. There have been no new product launches since the release of Nord but reports suggest that the brand is working on several products to bring to consumers very soon. OnePlus, in fact, is trying its hands in several unexplored segments like smartwatch, truly wireless audio products, and entry-level smartphones.

Besides the flagship category, OnePlus is exploring various smartphone segments. Following the Nord that covers the under Rs 30,000 price point, the smartphone manufacturer is said to be working on an entry-level device. These are all rumours so it’s better to take them with a pinch of salt unless the company officially confirms.

Moving over smartphones OnePlus is also said to be exploring opportunities to bring a smartwatch. Recently, several smartphone manufacturers including Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, among others launched their own smartwatch.

Today, let’s take a look at all that OnePlus is working on right now and could be releasing for consumers soon.

OnePlus 8T series of course..

Like every year OnePlus is said to be working on a T flagship series OnePlus 8T. Under the series, the company is expected to follow the same strategy and launch OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. This series will succeed the last year’s OnePlus 7T series. Usually, there aren’t many differences between the number and T series this means it will be a lot if we expect a major difference between OnePlus 8 series and the OnePlus 8T series.

As per the renders of the OnePlus 8T the phone will sport a big display with a punch hole at the extreme left corner of the screen. The bezels also look slim in the renders but expect them to be like OnePlus 8 series phones in reality.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8T is expected to come packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, a minimum of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a quad rear camera setup including 48MP primary sensor + 16MP ultra-wide lens + 5MP macro and 2MP portrait sensor. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 8T could come with OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

OnePlus Watch

The company has been working on a smartwatch for a long time now. Rumours suggest that the OnePlus Watch – that’s what it could be called – will sport a circular dial. Not many details are available about the OnePlus Watch but it is said that the smartwatch could go official alongside the 8T series later this year. The company has been exploring opportunities in various segments. It entered the smart TV segment last year with premium series and this year introduced affordable TVs.

Entry-level OnePlus Clover

Some reports suggest that the company is working on a few entry-level devices, the first one being OnePlus Clover. A lot has already been revealed about the OnePlus Clover earlier. As per rumours OnePlus Clover will come packed with a 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 460 processor, 6.52-inch HD+ screen and up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the rear panel, the OnePlus Clover is said to include three sensors including a 13MP primary lens and two 2MP lens. The massive battery is said to come packed with 18W fast charging support. The phone will also be said to come with microSD card support.

