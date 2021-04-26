HMD Global could launch a Nokia-branded smartphone with 108MP penta camera

Nokia is expected to make an official announcement for the Nokia X50 in the second half of 2021 (P.C : File)

HMD Global is said to be working on a new 5G smartphone that could come with a 108-megapixel Penta rear camera setup, as per Nokia Power User. The report further states that the new smartphone from the Finish company could possibly be a successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G and may be called the Nokia X50.

The company had recently revamped its product lineup and introduced six new smartphones under three categories. These include the X20, X10, G20, G10, C20, and C10. The Finnish company is expected to launch more smartphones later this year.



According to a report, the Nokia X50 5G could act as the successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G. Although not a flagship, the successor to the Nokia 8.3 5G is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary camera with Zeiss optics and is to feature OZO audio technology. The smartphone is said to be powered by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G processor, which if true will be a major upgrade over the current Snapdragon 765G chipset.

The smartphone is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and PureDisplay V4 support. The device is expected to be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery and could feature 22W fast charging. Though there is not much information on what the smartphone will be named since HMD recently switched to a new naming scheme for its smartphones, there’s still a high chance the 5G smartphone will be launched in the market as Nokia X50.

With respect to the unveiling, Nokia is expected to make an official announcement for the Nokia X50 in the second half of 2021, probably in Q3. IFA is still on track as of now for an early September debut, so we may see the launch of new Nokia devices then.