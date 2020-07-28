Unpacked 2020: What to expect from Samsung’s August 5 event

Unpacked 2020: Here’s a roundup of what we expect Samsung to announce on August 5. (Image credit: Samsung YouTube channel) Unpacked 2020: Here’s a roundup of what we expect Samsung to announce on August 5. (Image credit: Samsung YouTube channel)

Samsung’s annual “Galaxy Unpacked” event is upon us, which means it’s time to witness new hardware products. The spotlight will be on the Galaxy Note 20 lineup, but the company is likely to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Buds Live as well. It’s also possible that Samsung may surprise consumers with a new product that we have not heard so far, but we’re not expecting the release of the Bixby-powered smart speaker anytime soon.

Without further ado, here’s what we’re expecting Samsung to announce at its high-profile Unpacked 2020 event on August 5.

Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Note 20 series

The Galaxy Note 20 series will hog all the limelight at Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event. We can expect Samsung to announce three variants in the Note 20 range: Note 20, Note 20 Plus and Note 20 Ultra. As per the leak, Galaxy Note 20 will feature a 6.7-inch display. Meanwhile, the Note 20 Plus/Ultra is said to come with a larger 6.9-inch curved screen. Both high-end phones could also come with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. (Image credit: Samsung Russia/screenshot) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. (Image credit: Samsung Russia/screenshot)

As seemingly confirmed on Samsung’s Russian website, the Galaxy Note 20 will likely come in a brand new bronze colour scheme. The Galaxy Note 20 series will probably get an updated S-Pen, though we have heard the position of the stylus has been changed this time. Based on a short hands-on video from YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo, the Galaxy Note 20 retains a hole-punch selfie camera positioned in the centre of the screen. Internally, we are expecting the high-end phone lineup to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 or 865 Plus processor. However, the phone will likely ship with the Exynos 990 in India.

Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung recently released a 5G-enabled version of the existing Galaxy Z Flip, but the company has another foldable phone in the pipeline. And it’s likely to be a successor to the Galaxy Fold, which made its debut last year. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is expected to have a larger display on the cover of the device, which translates to much more usable space. The original Galaxy Fold featured a small cover display. We are also expecting the internal display to be overhauled with a smaller cut-out for its selfie camera. Rumour has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will have an 8-inch screen covered by ultra-thin glass display, a 108MP camera, and it will also come with an S Pen stylus. The foldable phone will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 865+ processor.

A slightly clearer version, but still blurry. pic.twitter.com/7KK76Fm6gf — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Samsung Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3

A couple of rumors have been floating around hinting at the arrival of new true wireless earbuds. They’ll reportedly be called as the Galaxy Buds Live, and the leaked images show the buds will have a new bean-shaped design. Samsung’s Buds Live will be pitched against Apple’s $250 AirPods Pro. Multiple reports indicate the Buds Live will support for active noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds Live will reportedly cost €190.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Image credit: h0x0d/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (Image credit: h0x0d/Twitter)

The event may well see the launch of the Galaxy Watch 3. The big highlight of the Galaxy Watch 3 will be a physical rotating bezel, which was missing from the Galaxy Active and Active 2. The watch will reportedly come in 41mm and 45mm sizes and LTE and Wi-Fi-only variants. The Tizen-powered Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly new gesture controls for taking photos or answering incoming calls. The Galaxy Watch 3 will be aimed at the Apple Watch Series 5.

Besides the Galaxy Watch 3 and Buds Live, Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Tab 7 tablet. That being said, we still don’t know how the new model will be different from last year’s Galaxy Tab 6.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd