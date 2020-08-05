Unpacked 2020: Samsung launches Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Unpacked 2020. (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung has revealed the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Unpacked 2020. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung on Wednesday announced the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra flagship smartphones at a digital-only event. Both high-end smartphones include S Pen stylus, improved displays, powerful processors and better cameras. The Note 20 starts at $999.99, while the Note 20 Ultra will set you back by $1299.99 for the base model. Both phones will release in the US on August 21. The phones will be available for pre-order starting Friday.

The new Galaxy Note 20 comes with a 6.7-inch screen, whereas the Note 20 Ultra has a bigger 6.9-inch screen. Like previous models in the Galaxy Note series, both new phones ship with a stylus. The Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra also have improved screens, though the latter phone has a display that refreshes at 120Hz. Both phones also have three cameras on the back and a single front-facing camera. The Note 20 also gets a 3x optical zoom, whereas the Note 20 Ultra offers a 5x optical zoom. The phones also feature stereo speakers with some Dolby technology and IP68 water resistance. Both phones ship with Android 10. The entire new Galaxy Note 20 supports 5G.

During the launch, Samsung also rolled out other new products. The Galaxy Watch 3 comes in two sizes and starts at $400. Meanwhile, a model with 4G connectivity will cost $450. A pair of brand new truly wireless earbuds was also revealed. Called the Galaxy Buds Live, the bean-shaped earbuds feature active noise cancellation. They will cost $170.

The successor to the Galaxy Fold – the Galaxy Z Fold 2, was also unveiled during the event. Compared to the original model, the new foldable phone has a 6.2-inch external screen (up from 4.6-inch) and a 7.7-inch internal screen with a 120Hz refresh rate (up from 7.3-inch in the original Fold). The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 12GB RAM.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus were also announced. Both phones will go on sale this fall for $649.99 and $849.99, respectively.

