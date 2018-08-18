Unofficial Android 9.0 Pie ports available for OnePlus 2, OnePlus X: Report

The OnePlus X Android 9.0 Pie ROM port currently has a few issues which need to be fixed. The OnePlus X Android 9.0 Pie ROM port currently has a few issues which need to be fixed.

Google recently launched the latest iteration of its mobile operating system, Android 9.0 Pie. Many smartphone manufacturers, including OnePlus, Sony, Nokia, and many more have promised their customers the update will soon start rolling out on their devices. However, due to resource limitations, the companies can’t afford to update all their smartphones with the latest operating system.

OnePlus has issued an official statement that all its smartphones from the OnePlus 3 onwards will start receiving the update soon. However, all of its older devices have been left out in the cold. Now, according to a report by XDAdevelopers, the developer’s community has stepped up and have made unofficial AOSP ports of the new update for the OnePlus X and OnePlus 2.

Due to these ports being made by individual developers, they might not be very stable and users might encounter bugs and system crashes. It is recommended that only experienced users who want to check out Android Pie should only flash the ROMs on their devices.

Also Read: OnePlus 6T render video showcases drop-like notch on front, triple-rear camera

The OnePlus X Android 9.0 Pie ROM port currently has a few issues which need to be fixed. These include the camera’s HDR mode, USB MTP, notification slider, and off-screen gestures. These issues might be fixed with the further development of the ROMs. On the other hand, the report doesn’t mention any known issues for the OnePlus 2 ROM port. These are the known issues, however, you might discover many others which weren’t caught during the ROMs development.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 screen flickering problem fixed with OxygenOS 5.1.11 update

Unofficial ports for OnePlus 3 and 3T have also been issued. However, considering the fact that the devices are scheduled to receive the official update by the end of this year, we recommend you wait.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd