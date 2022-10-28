scorecardresearch
Union min speaks to Apple after reports of iPhone 14 Pro running out of stock

The minister also said there has been a surge in demand for iPhone 14 Pro and Apple is addressing the supply constraints.

apple, apple iphone, iphone 14, iphone 14 pro,iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16 this year. (Express Photo)

Minister of State For Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said he has spoken to Apple on reports of stores in the national capital running out of stock of the firm’s latest phone offering iPhone14 Pro.

The minister also said there has been a surge in demand for iPhone 14 Pro and Apple is addressing the supply constraints.

“I have spoken with Apple and they have said while iPhone14 demand is being met also with India production, the iPhone14 pro demand has surged and is facing supply constraints which they are addressing,” he tweeted.

His tweet came in response to a complaint of stores running out of stock of Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max versions for weeks in the national capital region and that private sellers were selling them in the black market.

“Private sales are probably “alternate” supply channels,” Chandrasekhar said.

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16.

