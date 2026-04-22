Under Rs 10,000: From Galaxy M07 to POCO C71, best feature-packed smartphones

In a price-sensitive market like India, budget smartphones continue to dominate consumer demand. With brands like Samsung, POCO, and Lava competing aggressively in this segment, budget devices are no longer restricted to first-time users.
These pocket-friendly smartphones are among the most reliable alternatives for millions. If not as a primary device, these simple yet feature-packed phones are also seen as secondary gadgets for travel and work. They might as well be seen as practical gifting options for students and elders.
Equipped with large displays, lasting batteries, and capable cameras, they deliver everyday usability without stretching budgets. In case you are looking for a phone that is easy on the wallet, here are five smartphones that come under Rs 10,000:
The Samsung Galaxy M07 is powered with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with a 6.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. It is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone has a high-resolution 50 MP dual camera with an 8 MP front and a rear camera. It comes without a charger and has a 5000 mAh battery. The phone powered by MediaTek Helio G99 is priced at Rs 9,999 at Amazon in the colour black.
The Poco C71 comes paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which expands up to 2 TB. It comes with a 6.88-inch display and a 5200 mAh battery with an average battery life of up to 15 hours. The phone also has a different variant, which has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It is powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. When it comes to photography, the phone sports a 32 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The phone is priced at Rs 8,985.
Laval Bold N2 is powered by Octa-Core performance and comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It features a 6.75-inch display with HD resolution, giving a comfortable viewing experience. This phone comes with a 13MP AI rear camera and a 5MP front camera to capture clear photos. The company claims that the device will last all day with its 5000mAh battery. Moreover, the smartphone comes along with a case and a SIM ejector pin. It comes in two colours – Siachen White and Indus Black – and is priced at Rs 8,899.
The Samsung Galaxy F07 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and features a 6.7-inch HD+ display. The device comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, which is expandable up to 2 TB, making it ideal for everyday multitasking. It weighs 184 g and is equipped with a 50 MP dual rear camera and an 8 MP front camera for clear photos and selfies. Samsung claims the smartphone has a long-lasting battery owing to its 5000 mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 9,999.
The Redmi A5 is powered with an Octa Core Processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage, which expands up to 2TB. The smartphone comes with a 6.88- inch HD+ display and weighs 193 g. It has a 32MP AI dual camera and a large 5200 mAh battery. The device comes in three colours, Jaisalmer Gold, Pondicherry Blue and Just Black. It is priced at Rs 8,999.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)