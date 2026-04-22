Under Rs 10,000: From Galaxy M07 to POCO C71, best feature-packed smartphones

As competition intensifies, brands are packing more value into entry-level devices, making them an attractive choice for budget-conscious buyers. (Express Image)

In a price-sensitive market like India, budget smartphones continue to dominate consumer demand. With brands like Samsung, POCO, and Lava competing aggressively in this segment, budget devices are no longer restricted to first-time users.

These pocket-friendly smartphones are among the most reliable alternatives for millions. If not as a primary device, these simple yet feature-packed phones are also seen as secondary gadgets for travel and work. They might as well be seen as practical gifting options for students and elders.

Equipped with large displays, lasting batteries, and capable cameras, they deliver everyday usability without stretching budgets. In case you are looking for a phone that is easy on the wallet, here are five smartphones that come under Rs 10,000: