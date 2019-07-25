Two Indians win big at iPhone Photography Awards 2019

Toggle Menu Sections
The annual iPhone Photography Awards is now in its 12th year, and showcases the potential of mobile photography.

The annual iPhone Photography Awards have been up in the running since 2007, the same year when Apple announced the iPhone. (Image credit: Reuters)

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have announced the winners of 2019 competition, and two Indians have won big time. Dimpy Bhalotia, a native of Maharastra, has secured second place in the “Series” category.  Meanwhile, Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka has secured the first place in the “Sunset” category. Krishnan snapped the award-winning photograph using the iPhone 6S.

This year, the Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year Award goes to Gabriella Cigliano of Italy for her entry Big Sister. The award-winning photograph was shot using the iPhone X. Other winners include Diogo Lage of Portugal for his image Sea Stripes, Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia for Sorry, no movie today and Pend Hao of China for his image come Across.

Winners from 18 countries represent a wide range of countries including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

See the winners of the 2019 iPhone Photography Awards

This year the grand price and title of iPhone Photographer of the year went to Gabriella Cigliano, a photographer from Italy, who captured the photograph titled “Big Sister.”  Location: Zanzibar, Africa. Shot on iPhone X
First place went to Diogo Lage from Portugal for the photograph titled “Sea Stripes.” Location: Santa Rita Beach, Portugal. Shot on iPhone SE
Second place went to Yuliya Ibraeva from Russia for Sorry, no movie today. Location: Rome, Italy. Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Third place went to Peng Hao from China for Come Across. Location: Nevada, USA. Shot on iPhone X
Second place in the Series category went to Dimpy Bhalotia from Maharastra, India, for We Run, You Fly. Location: Bombay, and Tamil Nadu. Shot on iPhone X
First place in the Sunset category went to Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka, India, for Piercing the Sky. Location: Bangalore, India. Shot on iPhone 6S

The annual iPhone Photography Awards is now in its 12th year, and showcases the potential of mobile photography. These award-winning photos show how the iPhone’s camera has evolved over the years, and the iPhone Photography Awards is the proof of that.

