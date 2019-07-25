Two Indians win big at iPhone Photography Awards 2019

The iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS) have announced the winners of 2019 competition, and two Indians have won big time. Dimpy Bhalotia, a native of Maharastra, has secured second place in the “Series” category. Meanwhile, Sreekumar Krishnan from Karnataka has secured the first place in the “Sunset” category. Krishnan snapped the award-winning photograph using the iPhone 6S.

This year, the Grand Prize Winner and Photographer of the Year Award goes to Gabriella Cigliano of Italy for her entry Big Sister. The award-winning photograph was shot using the iPhone X. Other winners include Diogo Lage of Portugal for his image Sea Stripes, Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia for Sorry, no movie today and Pend Hao of China for his image come Across.

Winners from 18 countries represent a wide range of countries including Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Peru, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

See the winners of the 2019 iPhone Photography Awards

The annual iPhone Photography Awards is now in its 12th year, and showcases the potential of mobile photography. These award-winning photos show how the iPhone’s camera has evolved over the years, and the iPhone Photography Awards is the proof of that.