Two Google Pixel 4a devices in works, one with 5G support

Google seems to be working on three new Pixel smartphones, two of which will support 5G. XDA Developers discovered codenames for three new Pixel smartphones within AOSP or open-source code for Android. The codenames include sunfish, which will likely be a mid-range 4G phone as well as redfin and bramble.

Sunfish was spotted running a Snapdragon 730 mobile platform, which is a mid-tier SoC by Qualcomm, suggesting this will be a mid-range Pixel smartphone, possibly the Pixel 4a. Notably, the SoC does not support 5G so it is likely that Pixel 4a will come without the 5G support. Further, Sunfish is developed on Android 10 as well as Android 11.

Up next is Redfin, which runs the Snapdragon 765. For those unaware, Snapdragon 765 is Qualcomm’s 5G SoC for mid-tier Android smartphones that comes integrated with 5G modem. Snapdragon 765 was launched alongside Snapdragon 765G and flagship Snapdragon 865 chipsets at the Snapdragon Tech Summit 2019 in December last year.

Redfin is being developed by an Original Design Manufacturing (ODM), which is a subsidiary of Foxconn. Unlike Sunfish, Redfin is only being developed only on Android 10 and there is no Android 11 development model.

Finally, a third Google Pixel smartphone with codename Bramble seems to be in works as well. Bramble has also been spotted with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 SoC and is being developed with Android 10 as well as Android 11. However, no reference to an ODM has been discovered for Bramble.

Google typically launches two Pixel devices together – a standard Pixel smartphone and an XL variant. This has been the case until the Pixel 3a series. However, YouTuber Dave Lee has predicted that Google might skip the XL variant for the upcoming Pixel 4a series, which creates some confusion over Redfin and Bramble references in AOSP.

So, it looks like Google might, after all, end up launching a higher-end Pixel 4a variant as well with 5G support, which could be either Redfin or Bramble. Of course, this will be in addition to the standard Pixel 4a (Sunfish) with 4G support. XDA Developers speculates that out of Redfin and Bramble, one seems to be a commercial device, while other is a development board. Guess, we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

