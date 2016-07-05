Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
TRAI launches Myspeed App to measure real time mobile internet speed that customers get

The Myspeed App will give TRAI real time data from customers and show the mobile data speed of each operator in a given area on real time basis, said TRAI Chairman RS Sharma.

Published: July 5, 2016 2:45:07 pm
TRAI, TRAI app, TRAI app mobile data, TRAI mobile data, TRAI Free Data, TRAI Net Neutrality, TRAI Paper, TRAI Paper Paytm response, TRAI Paper Net Neutrality, TRAI free data platforms, TRAI zero-rating platforms, TRAI zero-ratings, technology, technology news TRAI launched an app for measuring real time mobile internet speed that consumers get.
Top News

Launching an app for measuring real time mobile Internet speed that consumers get, telecom regulator TRAI on July 5 said it would start the process within a month to frame new service quality norms for wireless data.

“We will issue a consultation paper soon to fix quality of service benchmark for wireless data. Through the application (TRAI Myspeed App) we will get real time data from customers. This will be put on TRAI Analytics Portal. It will show mobile data speed of each operator in a given area on real time basis,” TRAI Chairman RS Sharma said in New Delhi.

When asked if the paper will be issued within a month, Sharma responded in affirmative.

TRAI had issued service quality benchmark for wireless data earlier but Sharma said that telecom operators have complained that “law of physics” does not guarantee minimum speed that they can provide to consumers.

“Now we are saying that if you cannot provide minimum speed of data then at least average speed can be assured. In the consultation paper we will discuss what can be the average criteria,” Sharma said.

