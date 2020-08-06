OnePlus Nord sale in Amazon Prime Day: 5 things to know before you buy

During the sale, customers can get an additional 10 per cent discount on purchasing the device with an HDFC card. Apart from this, they can also opt for a no-cost EMI scheme. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan) During the sale, customers can get an additional 10 per cent discount on purchasing the device with an HDFC card. Apart from this, they can also opt for a no-cost EMI scheme. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

OnePlus recently launched its Nord smartphone globally. The device is currently available on an open sale on Amazon India. You can currently get the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant at Rs 29,999. The base 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant priced at Rs 24,999 will be made available sometime in September.

Amazon has kicked off its Prime Day sale, which will be live until tomorrow. During the sale, customers can get an additional 10 per cent discount on purchasing the device with an HDFC card. Apart from this, they can also opt for a no-cost EMI scheme. OnePlus Red Cable Club members will be able to get an extended warranty and assured buyback rates, 50GB worth of free OnePlus Cloud storage and other third party benefits.

Here are the top five things you should know about the OnePlus Nord before you purchase it.

It is the cheapest 5G smartphone currently available

5G is the next big thing in terms of network connectivity. It provides users with more than double the data speeds that 4G offers. India is getting ready to launch 5G networks, with a tentative launch of 2021. Reliance Jio has already announced that as soon as it is able to get the bands during the auction, it will enable the network in India. Similar is expected from Airtel and Vodafone.

At Rs 24,999, it is the cheapest 5G smartphone you can currently get in India. The next 5G phone available in India is the Relame X50 Pro with a starting price of Rs 39,999, comparatively much more expensive than the Nord.

Nord is able to maintain a much lower price than its competitors thanks to a few minor cutbacks, like a plastic frame, Snapdragon 765G 5G processor and more.

Cheapest OnePlus you can get right now

OnePlus is claiming that with the Nord they are going back to their roots, which might not be completely true, as the Nord is not a flagship killer, as the brand used to launch in early days. However, it is still the cheapest OnePlus smartphone you can currently get. The device might have a plastic frame, a low powered processor, no IP rating and so on. But, it still retains a lot of the features one would expect from an OnePlus.

The device still feels a lot premium with its glass build, quad camera setup on the back, dual hole punch cut out and more.

First OnePlus phone with dual front cameras

This is the first OnePlus smartphone to feature a dual front camera setup. The device features a pill-shaped cut out to accommodate the front camera located on the top left corner of the display. It sports a 32MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra wide angle lens for taking selfies.

Not the first mid-range phone from OnePlus

No matter how hard OnePlus is trying to make people believe that the Nord is their first attempt at creating a mid-range smartphone. To recall, OnePlus back in 2015 launched its first mid-range smartphone, the OnePlus X. It did not feature the flagship killer specifications the company was famous for. However, it did sport a premium build. That was not enough for the public, due to which the device did not sell as well as the company had hoped. Since then the company till date stuck to launching its number series smartphones each year.

OnePlus Nord has cool and funky covers

OnePlus at the launch of the device also launched a number of cool and funky covers for users to buy. These covers include various designs that make the device look a lot more personal. It also officially partnered with Dbrand to launch a teardown cover, which shows the internals of the device with a few minor tweaks like a Blue battery instead of a Black one.

