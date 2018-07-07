Here are the top 5 smartphones in India: Yes, Xiaomi Redmi 5A is no surprise, but the other names might be

Xiaomi Redmi 5A was the best-selling smartphone in India in Q1 2018 with 12 per cent market share. Xiaomi Redmi 5A was the best-selling smartphone in India in Q1 2018 with 12 per cent market share.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A and Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt were the most popular phones in India in the first quarter of 2018. The individual breakdown based on shipments, provided to indianexpress.com by Counterpoint Research, shows that the top five smartphones list for Q1 2018 is dominated by two names: Xiaomi and Samsung.

According to Counterpoint Research, the Redmi 5A was the best-selling smartphone in India in Q1 2018 with 12 per cent market share. The Redmi 5A proved a massive hit among budget shoppers and perhaps the reason why it is so popular in India. Pitched as the “Desh Ka Smartphone”, Redmi 5A strikes a balance between performance and design. It is perfect for those who are buying their first smartphone or upgrading an existing one. Available in two variants, the 2GB RAM variant costs Rs 5,999 and the 3GB RAM variant sells for Rs 6,999.

At number 2 spot is the Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt with 7 per cent market share. While many believe the South Korean major is losing its hold on the Indian smartphone market, the success of the Galaxy J7 Nxt paints an entirely different picture. For less than Rs 10,000, you get a Super AMOLED screen, enough performance to run the most popular apps, and a 3,000mAh battery that will get you through the day. The 2GB variant of the Galaxy Nxt costs Rs 9,490 in India.

Next comes the Samsung Galaxy J2 2017, which grabbed a market share of 6 per cent. The phone comes with a 4.7-inch qHD Super AMOLED display (540×960 pixels resolution), a 1.3GHz quad-core Exynos processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal memory, 5MP rear camera and a 2,000mAh battery. The phone isn’t blazing fast nor does it have a premium feel to it, but is still quite popular maybe because of its Rs 6,190 price tag.

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 is still going strong and has the fourth position with 4 per cent market share. The Redmi Note 5 isn’t the flashiest smartphone, but it’s a solid phone in the mid-end segment. The phone has a great design and build quality for its price, along with a large 18:9 display with a fingerprint sensor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM model and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM option.

Surprisingly, the Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 continues to be a hot seller in India with no less than 3 per cent market share during the first quarter. The phone’s specifications aren’t impressive, except for the the ‘Smart Glow’ ring on the back of the device, which changes its colour depending on alerts and notifications. The Samsung Galaxy J2 2016 is priced at Rs 7,777.

India’s overall mobile phone shipments grew 48 per cent YoY in Q1 2018. Xiaomi was the top smartphone brand in India with 31 per cent market share followed by Samsung with 26 per cent market share, says Counterpoint.

The research firm predicts the 18:9 aspect ratio screens will continue to grow and penetrate the entry-level segment of the market. At the same time, a dual-camera setup on the phones has emerged as the top feature currently demanded by consumers in India. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V9 and V9 Youth, Oppo F7, OnePlus 6, and Galaxy A6 Plus are some of the popular models with dual cameras. Counterpoint also estimates the notched display will remain popular amongst the new launches and will penetrate the mid-segment.

