TikTok owner ByteDance says its smartphone will focus on China

TikTok’s parent company ByteDance is currently working on a new smartphone and will launch it soon according to a recent report by Reuters. It stated that the company after the acquisition of Smartisan started working on it. However, now a ByteDance spokesperson has told Forbes that the earlier report of ByteDance planning to produce a smartphone through a deal with device maker Smartisan was misunderstood.

The spokesperson said that Smartisan was working on the smartphone for the past seven months even before the acquisition. With this new smartphone, the company said that they want to primarily target Smartisan’s existing customer base in China and will not be launching the device in the US.

The company has not confirmed if the device will be launching in India or not. However, from the statement, it seems as if the company will currently focus on its home market only and not launch the device in India or any other country.

He also said that ByteDance currently has no plans to compete with major smartphone manufacturers like Samsung or Apple.

According to an earlier report, the new ByteDance smartphone manufactured by Smartisan will have no connection with TikTok. Which means that the earlier reports showing how the TikTok phone will look like can be put to rest.

As of now China has over 200 smartphone manufacturers fighting for the market including Smartisan. However, a major chunk of the market is with five companies, which include Huawei, Xiamoi, Oppo, Vivo and Apple. It will be interesting to see how ByteDance with this new phone plans to fight them.