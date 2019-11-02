TikTok owner ByteDance launches its first smartphone Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok has launched its first smartphone, dubbed Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3. This is the company’s first smartphone, after acquiring the smartphone manufacturer, Smartisan.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 is priced at Yuan 2,899 (approximately Rs 29,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, Yuan 2,199 (approximately Rs 32,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant and Yuan 3,599 (approximately Rs 36,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant. It is currently available in Black, White and Matsutake colour options.

The device is initially being made available only in China. And as a launch offer the company is offering a discount of Yuan 200 (approximately Rs 2,000) during its first sale.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The device runs its own custom skin based on Android, called Smartisan OS 7. The company has not detailed as to what version of Android the device is running. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+ technology.

It features a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor paired with a 13MP wide-angle sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it sports a 20MP sensor for selfies.