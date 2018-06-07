Three new Vivo phones spotted on TENAA

Three new mid-range Vivo smartphones have been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. These upcoming handsets bear the following model numbers: Vivo V180A0, Vivo V1732A and Vivo V1732T. Three new mid-range Vivo smartphones have been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. These upcoming handsets bear the following model numbers: Vivo V180A0, Vivo V1732A and Vivo V1732T.

Amid speculations about the Vivo NEX series, three new mid-range Vivo smartphones have been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA via 91Mobiles. These upcoming handsets bear the following model numbers: Vivo V180A0, Vivo V1732A and Vivo V1732T. Although Vivo hasn’t revealed anything officially at the time of reporting this, listings on TENAA offer the glimpse of their overall design and key specifications. Here is what we know so far:

Thanks to a listing on TENAA, Vivo V180A0 resembles Vivo V9 in terms of the design. It appears to have a similar looking dual rear camera unit and rear-mounted fingerprint reader. It measures 154.81×75.03×7.8 mm in dimensions and weighs 1.49.29 g. The listing reveals three colour variants like Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, Matte black. Vivo V180A0 sports 6.26-inch TFT screen with 2,280×1,080 Full HD+ resolution.

Vivo V180A0 could sport a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, like Vivo V9. It has two variants: 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. It supports storage expansion up to 256GB using microSD card. Vivo V180A0 packs a 3,180mAh battery.

Vivo V1732A and Vivo V1732T, on the other hand, suggest two variants. They sport 1,520 x 720 pixels HD+ resolution stretched across a 6.22-inch TFT screen. They measure 7.77mm in thickness, weighs 146.5 g and packs a 3,180mAh battery. Powering the handsets is a 2GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. They feature Android 8.1.0 Oreo software out of the box and 64GB of expandable storage under the hood.

Recently, the all-new Vivo NEX series passed Chinese 3C certification with three devices under the moniker Vivo NEX, NEX A and NEX S. According to the listing, the base variant is likely to feature 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It is also said to flaunt a strange selfie camera placement. Meanwhile, The top-of-the-line model might feature Qualcomm’s current flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

