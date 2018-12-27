Three new Nokia smartphones get certified in Russia, launch soon?

Three new Nokia smartphones with model numbers TA-1130, TA-1156 and TA-1157 were recently certified on the Russian certification website according to NokiaPowerUser. All the three models received certification along with TA-1139 in Russia on December 19. The TA-1139 was first certified on the Chinese Ministry website earlier this year.

As of now, not much is known about the three devices except for their model numbers. One of these might be a variant of the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView smartphone.

Another smartphone with the model number TA-1136 recently passed FCC certification, and according to reports might be a low-end smartphone for developing markets.

According to recent leaks and reports, we already know that HMD Global has been working on its Nokia 9 PureView. The upcoming phone is expected to come with a penta camera setup, making it the first smartphone to feature five camera sensors on the back.

As of now, it is not clear how the company is going to use these sensors. The phone is going to be HMD Global’s flagship device for 2019 and might debut at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.

Nokia 9 PureView will feature a QHD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired an Adreno 630 GPU, according to leaks. It will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box.