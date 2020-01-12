This startup envisions smartphone with a circular display

The ‘Cyrcle Phone’ has a circular screen, and looks like a compact powder case. Image source: dToor/Medium The ‘Cyrcle Phone’ has a circular screen, and looks like a compact powder case. Image source: dToor/Medium

There are phones with square screens, foldable screens …and round screens. A US-based startup has designed a smartphone with a circular display, which looks straight out of a sci-fi movie. Unveiled at the just-concluded Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the ‘Cyrcle Phone‘ has a circular screen, and looks like a compact powder case.

As reported by BBC, the makers wanted to develop a smartphone that has an unusual shape, a clear emphasis on differentiating the ‘Cyrcle Phone’ from the competition. While designing the smartphone, the designers had a female audience in mind, with the round shape and size better suited for small hands.

The Cyrcle Phone has a large circular LCD screen and features two headphone jacks. Image source: dToor/Medium The Cyrcle Phone has a large circular LCD screen and features two headphone jacks. Image source: dToor/Medium

“Rectangles have served us for years and years,” Christina Cyr, founder of the Cyrcle Phone, told the BBC in an interview. “But we’re looking for something that fits better in the hand and also something that fits better in the pocket,” Cyr added.

Developed by Washinton-based startup dToor, the Cyrcle Phone runs Android 9 and has a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies. Designing a phone with a circular screen is easy, the problem comes when modifying the user interface for circular screens. Currently, in the prototype stage, the makers have plans to modify the interface and tweak the software such that all Android apps show within a circular display.

Another big feature on the Cyrcle Phone is the presence of two headphone jacks. At a time when Apple and Samsung have removed the headphone jack from their phones, the Cyrcle Phone has two separate headphone jacks and two SIM cards.

Details on the internals specifications have not been revealed yet. We also don’t know when the smartphone will be available to buy or at what price. The Cyrcle Phone started out as a Kickstarter project in 2015.

Motorola made a phone with a circular screen in 2008

Remember Motorola Aura? That device was the world’s first phone with a circular screen. The screen had a pixel density of 300ppi and was crafted from 62-carat sapphire crystal. The device was seen as more of an art piece, rather than just a phone. Its look was inspired by a high-end timepiece, and its custom-made rotating mechanism featured over 200 individual parts. The Motorola Aura wasn’t a commercial hit, but it will always remember was the best looking phone ever made. At Rs.1,11,492, the Aura was one of the most expensive phones when it made its debut in India.

