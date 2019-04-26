This new in-display fingerprint sensor will work with LCD displays

Many smartphone manufacturers have started moving from having conventional capacitive fingerprint sensors in their smartphones to having an in-display fingerprint sensor. Examples include Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo and more. However, as of now, the technology requires manufacturers to use an OLED display to integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor into their smartphones.

In-display fingerprint sensors can only work with OLED displays because LEDs can emit light, which is visible to the camera located beneath the display. The light transmittance of the panel can then be used to photograph the fingerprint and match it with the already recorded one.

Till date, LCD panels could not do so as they are naturally not capable of transmitting light. However, a Chinese company by the name of Fortsense has announced that it has developed an in-display fingerprint sensor for LCD panels.

The company states that they were able to revise and improve the fingerprint optical path scheme by making continuous modifications to the scanners and the improvement of the LCD backlight panel. This, in turn, solved issues like display effect and fingerprint imaging effect.

The company has also adopted an algorithm-based approach for this technology. It makes use of a deep learning neural network algorithm, which optimises the recognition of fingerprints quickly on LCD panels.

This is a major breakthrough in the area of biometrics technology, as LCD displays cost comparatively lower than OLED displays. Depending on the speed at, which the company is able to manufacture these sensors, we might get to see budget smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensors pretty soon.