This new feature will turn your OnePlus phone into a smart display

OnePlus in partnership with Google has introduced the Ambient Mode feature of Google Assistant to OnePlus smartphones. This new feature will allow users to turn their OnePlus smartphones into smart displays. The company has announced that the feature will be made available on all OnePlus smartphones starting with the OnePlus 3.

Google launched its Ambient Mode feature for Assistant last year. During the launch the company stated that the feature will be first rolled out to smartphones and tablets from Sony Xperia, Nokia, Transsion, Xiaomi and Lenovo running Android 8.0 Oreo or later.

The feature will now allow users to access various information and suggestions on weather, agenda, entertainment, reminders, and more. It will also allow users to control smart home devices from their smartphone.

To enable the Ambient Mode feature, users will have to head to Google App Settings -> Assistant -> Devices -> Toggle Ambient Mode on. With Ambient Mode turned on, whenever a user puts his smartphone on charging, it will turn into a smart display.

The company is rolling out the new feature in a staged manner to avoid server congestion. It states that, the feature might take up a week to show up on your smartphone.

During the launch of Ambient Mode, Product manager of Google Assistant, Arvind Chandrababu said that with this feature “Android users are moving from an app-based way of doing things to an intent-based way of doing things.”

