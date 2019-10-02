This missing iPhone lost in a river was working even after 15 months

A unique video of a Youtuber finding a lost Apple iPhone in the river only to realise that it is still working has left many internet users amazed. The Youtuber Michael Bennett posted a video on his channel called Nugget Noggin last week when he found out an iPhone which was packed in a waterproof case inside South Carolina’s Edisto River.

The iPhone had been lost for approximately 15 months, the Youtuber claimed. In an interview with WDAM 7, Michael said that it was difficult to find the rightful owner of the phone because of the device’s security features. He said that he was unable to unlock the device for owner information as it was password protected.

According to the report, he removed the SIM and inserted it into a different phone. By doing this, he could manage to fetch the contact details of the owner.

After finding the relevant details, Michael returned the iPhone to its real owner named Erica Bennett, who had lost the iPhone during their family trip back on June 19, 2018.

Even Erica was surprised to get her phone back in working condition. The iPhone had text conversations with her late father, which she thought were lost forever.

“It was kind of emotional because the last thing I have from him is saying, ‘Hey I’m playing phone tag with you, so I just figured I just text you, how are you feeling?’ And I think he had called me after that. I’m pretty sure it was Father’s Day,” the WDAM 7 reported quoting Erica.