This is why Poco X2 came before the Poco F2

Poco X2 is not the successor to the Poco F1. (Express Photo by Mohammad Faisal) Poco X2 is not the successor to the Poco F1. (Express Photo by Mohammad Faisal)

The reason why Poco X2 has come before the Poco F2 could be attributed to the kind of “product decisions” the Xiaomi sub-brand had to take since the launch of its first phone in 2018. “The reason we are not launching the Poco F2 and instead bringing the Poco X2 is because of the kind of product decisions we made. If there was a Snapdragon 800 series processor available with the right price and usability, we would have probably named it Poco F2. There’s a reason why we are calling it Poco X2 and not Poco F2,” Poco General Manager C Manmohan told indianexpress.com.

The Poco X2 isn’t the successor of the Poco F1 as with the Poco X2, the company has introduced a new series in India, Manmohan clarified. Explaining why the company launched the Poco X2 and not Poco F2, Manmohan said, “there was a lot of responsibility to carry after the Poco F1,”

The Poco GM believes that Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor that runs the Poco F1 is still one of the best chipsets and suits the company’s ideology “everything you need, nothing you don’t”. It is the Snapdragon 845 chipset that made the Poco F1 a successful product and this is the reason why consumers expected the Poco F2 to come with a successor running the Snapdragon 855 processor. And the company can’t reuse Snapdragon 845 processor again on Poco F2, because it already powers the Poco F1 and bringing an upgrade with the same SoC won’t work in a specification-obsessed market like India.

Poco X2 first impressions: Looks promising, but is it meant for Poco F1 users?

Qualcomm recently introduced the Snapdragon 865 processor for the upcoming flagship phones of 2020. Most of the time, with the launch of a new processor, the price of the old one drops. But Manmohan said that didn’t happen to the Snapdragon 855 because 865 processor is 5G enabled and not all companies will bring a 5G phone this year, especially in India as the country is still not 5G ready. The Snapdragon 855 is still very much in demand and pretty expensive for a phone with a relatively cheaper price tag.

So is the Poco F2 coming to India anytime soon?

Manmohan confirmed that Poco X2 isn’t the only phone that is launching in India this year. “We took nearly 18 months to bring the Poco X2 after Poco F1, but this year there will be more than one Poco phone coming to India,” Manmohan said. Though he didn’t reveal when the next Poco phone will come, he did hint at the coming of the successor to Poco F1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd