This is what the Motorola Razr 2019 looks like from inside

In the video, we get to see that the device has two batteries along with a lot of screws and wires. It also shows the fingerprint scanner housing and the hinge mechanism. In the video, we get to see that the device has two batteries along with a lot of screws and wires. It also shows the fingerprint scanner housing and the hinge mechanism.

Motorola is soon going to launch its first foldable display smartphone, the Motorola Razr in India. The company has already showcased the device internationally and is expected to soon make it available for sale in the US. Now a YouTube channel by the name of PBKReviews has posted a full teardown video of the device.

In the video, the host disassembles device showing the internals. In the video, we get to see that the device has two batteries along with a lot of screws and wires. It also shows the fingerprint scanner housing and the hinge mechanism.

The video also showcases the 6.2-inch display panel, which the host refers to as “paper-thin.”

After the device was disassembled, the host stated that it is “not an easy repair at all.” “I would probably even go as far as saying not repairable at all by most people,” he added.

After putting back the device, the host said that the device hinge is not as “crease-less” as it was, however, he still thinks that the device is “very premium.”

Nokia’s foldable phone could look like Motorola Razr, launch later this year

The new Motorola Razr is a reboot of the classic flip phone for a new generation. It is priced at $1,500, and is exclusive to Verizon in the US, and is yet to launch in other countries including India. The device folds vertically, folding the top of the display into the bottom, with only a bottom chin visible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd