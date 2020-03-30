This could be the OnePlus 8; Pete Lau finally opens up on the launch delay

OnePlus 8 renders leak (Render courtesy: Roland Quandt) OnePlus 8 renders leak (Render courtesy: Roland Quandt)

Where’s the OnePlus 8? Well, that’s the question almost all OnePlus fans are asking for months now. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau finally has an answer to this question now. On Sunday, Lau took to Twitter to talk about the upcoming OnePlus series. He said that due to COVID-19 pandemic the company delayed the launch of its upcoming series nearly three times. Lau further added that the company is keeping a close eye on the situation and will bring the next generation OnePlus phones once the situation gets better.

“I know many of you are looking forward to the coming OnePlus launch. This is something more than 2,000 people at OnePlus have been working on for over a year, so naturally we want to share it with everyone. To be honest, the launch date was pushed back three times out of concern for the current situation. Now, we must move forward. Soon we’ll bring you the products we’ve worked so hard to develop,” Lau said.

Given the situation across the world right now it won’t be very wrong to say that we might have to wait for a few more weeks or maybe a month or so to witness the launch of the next OnePlus phone series. This year the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil three phones under the OnePlus 8 series including OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite, first “affordable” phone from the company.

“We are all keeping a close eye on ongoing developments. But as we take every step to safeguard the health of our staff and community and rise to meet the current challenges, we do so with hope for a better and safer future,” Lau noted in the tweet thread he posted.

Is this the OnePlus 8?

Like always ahead of the launch some renders of the upcoming OnePlus phone have appeared online. We have seen leaks around OnePlus 8 series flooding the internet for quite some time now. This time the renders have been revealed by popular leakster Roland Quandt. He posted the OnePlus 8 renders on Twitter which revealed that the phone will come in three colour options “crazy new Glow”, “fancy new green”, and “standard black”.

Past renders had also revealed the green colour of the OnePlus 8 which looks very classy. This is for the time that the brand is thinking beyond blacks, reds, whites, and blues and choosing some vibrant colours for its phones. The green looks stunning so does the black. But the colour that we believe will attract most consumers is the “glow” which looks mostly like the Instagram logo.

The renders also reveal some features of the OnePlus 8. It shows that the OnePlus 8 will come with triple rear cameras at the back sitting vertically on the upper middle half of the rear panel. The three cameras are paired with LED flash. The rear side of the phone also includes the typical “1+” logo right below the camera module and the new “ONEPLUS” logo at the bottom.

The overall design from the back looks pretty clean and decent. The renders also show that the OnePlus 8 will include the Type C port, SIM tray at the bottom.

On the front, the renders show the OnePlus 8 with a single punch hole camera at the top left side of the screen. Some rumours suggest that the Pro version will include two punch-hole cameras. The curved screen of the OnePlus 8 is seen sporting very thin bezels confirmed details about the upcoming OnePlus phone.

