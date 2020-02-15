This is how the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

The video cites a CAD (Computer Assisted Drawing), which was input into a 3D render. (Image: Front Page Tech) The video cites a CAD (Computer Assisted Drawing), which was input into a 3D render. (Image: Front Page Tech)

There is still some time before Google launches its next generation Pixel 5 line of smartphones. However, the huge time gap has not stopped leaks from showing up. Now a new leaked render image of a Pixel 5 XL prototype has shown up online.

A YouTube channel by the name of Front Page Tech has shared one of the three prototype design renders for the upcoming device.

This might not be how the final device looks like, as Google along with many other smartphone manufacturers usually makes a number of prototype devices before finalising on a design. The prototype shared by Front Page Tech, is what they thought the most unique out of three prototypes the company already has.

The video cites a CAD (Computer Assisted Drawing), which was input into a 3D render. The other two prototypes sport a square camera setup, similar to the current-gen Pixel 4.

As seen in the render, the device will have a textured finish on both the frames and the rear glass. The device sports a triple camera setup housed in a U-shaped module. Out of the three sensors one is expected to be an ultrawide sensor, the absence of which was the biggest complaint people had with the Pixel 4 series.

The render image only shows how the back of the device looks like, so there is no knowledge as to how the front might look like. However, the company’s Motion Sense technology is expected to make a return, but in a smaller size. This would allow the device to feature smaller bezels.

