This is how OnePlus 8 Lite could look like

OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8. (Image: Onleaks) OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to launch alongside OnePlus 8. (Image: Onleaks)

OnePlus is expected to launch three smartphones in the first half of 2020. The phones are said to be OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite. The OnePlus 8 Lite will be the first ever mid-range smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The Liter version of OnePlus 8 is expected to compete with under Rs 30,000 phones like Redmi K30 or the Realme X2 Pro. A new leak now provides a glimpse at the upcoming Liter version of OnePlus 8.

A reliable tipster SlashLeaks has posted some images of a dummy unit of the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite. In the pictures the OnePlus 8 Lite appears with a triple camera setup as also reported by leaks in the past. In addition, another reliable tipster who goes by the name OnLeaks has shared a render of the OnePlus 8 Lite. The render goes in like with the images of the dummy unit and shows the presence of three cameras on the back.

The render reveals that the upcoming OnePlus 8 Lite will come packed a punch-hole display. This is the first ever time that a OnePlus phone will pack such a screen technology. The render suggests that the punch-hole will sit in the top-middle and not on the side. In both dummy unit image and render the alleged OnePlus 8 Lite appears in Blue colour. The company could launch the phone is some more colours as well.

The render also reveals that the OnePlus 8 Lite will sport a glass body despite bring a mid-range smartphone. It also suggests that the affordable OnePlus phone will come packed with an in-display fingerprint sensor technology. Th bezels around the screen of the phone looks extremely thin so expect a good and improved viewing experience.

OnePlus 8 Lite expected specs and price

A couple of weeks ago, Slashleaks revealed the full specification sheet of all the three phones under the OnePlus 8 series. Out of the three the OnePlus 8 Lite is expected to garner more attention and it is due to the powerful specs it is expected to pack despite the affordable price tag. The OnePlus 8 Lite will be the cheapest phone in the 8 series.

According to the leak, the OnePlus 8 Lite will come packed with a 6.4-inch S-AMOLED display which will offer 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate. The leak further reveals that the OnePlus 8 Lite will include: 48MP+16MP+12MP rear camera system, 16MP selfie camera, 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, stereo speakers, up to 258GB storage and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor. It should be noted that OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the specs of the OnePlus 8 Lite.

The same leak suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will cost around 2,999 Yuan (around 30,000) for the base model that is expected to come with 128GB storage. It suggests that there will be a 256GB model of the phone and that will be priced around 3,299 Yuan (roughly around Rs 34,000).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd