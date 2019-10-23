This Diwali, Take Perfect Shots on Your OnePlus

It is the festive season. And that means lots of lights, gifts, sweets, good cheer, meeting friends…and of course, a lot of photographs. Photographs that will help you relive the memories and remember the amazing time you had. And for this, your best companion could be the OnePus 7T Pro, whose amazing set of cameras allow you to capture life in all its glory and in all conditions. Just keep the following in mind and the OnePlus 7T Pro will ensure that your festive season is truly memorable:

1. Switch between three cameras at will

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with three cameras – a half inch 48 megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor (with a massive f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation), a 16 megapixel ultra wide sensor with 117 degrees field of view and an 8 megapixel telephoto lens that gives you a 3x zoom without compromising on detail. And they are the best in class cameras, the sort seen in high-end flagships. Yes, they capture detail and colour brilliantly, but what is truly amazing is that they let you switch between them almost seamlessly – so if you want to capture more in your picture, you can simply tap an icon and go for a wider view. Wish to get a closer view? A 3x zoomed in view is just a tap away. And of course, another tap can get you into selfie mode, where a 16 megapixel camera can capture you and your friends. You not only have superb cameras but also the option to switch between them easily!

2. Use Nightscape to banish low light blues

One of the notable features of the festive season are the colourful light arrangements and the fireworks. But they are seen mainly in the night. Most cameras would therefore struggle to capture them in all their glory, but not the OnePlus 7T Pro. Not only does the phone have great cameras, but it also comes with a dedicated Nightscape more for low light photography which will allow you to get all the colour and detail of the it-up night, with none of the noise and graininess that affects other cameras.

3. Use slow motion to make time stretch

Fireworks can be spectacular but all too often can be a fleeting experience, lasting a few seconds. Which is when you should invoke the super slow motion feature of the OnePlus 7T Pro, which allows you to capture video at an astonishing 960 frames per second, letting those special moments literally stretch out in spectacular style!

4. Use macro to get really close

One of the most amazing features of the cameras on the OnePlus 7T Pro is the presence of a macro mode. A special motor in the cameras enables you to take pictures of objects from as close as 2.5 cm. So whether it is the flickering flame of a lamp or a tiny bulb on a fairy light, just get real close, enable macro mode and capture details that you did not even know existed.

5. Use portrait mode and turn on the bokeh

Of course, the most popular shots of all in the festive season are those of people. And the portrait mode on both the front and rear cameras on the OnePlus 7T Pro are designed to ensure that you get stunning pictures of your friends, with the background tastefully blurred out, even as they are kept in sharp focus. The rear camera’s portrait mode can even keep two people in sharp focus while blurring the backdrop. This is sheer bokeh magic at its best.

6. Use that 48 MP sensor and get detail

If you really want a lot of detail in your picture, then head to the Pro mode and simply select the option to take a 48 megapixel snap. You will get a fantastic amount of detail in a massive picture. So much that you can actually crop out bits of it to use as separate independent pictures if you wish. That is the power megapixels for you.

7. Be like a Pro, get into Pro mode

The greatest charm of the OnePlus 7T’s cameras is just how intuitive and simple they are to use. However, if you really want to get into the nitty gritty of some heavy duty photography, well, there’s a Pro mode that will let you not only fiddle with white balance and ISO, but also other modes as well, letting you customise controls and features just as you would on a DSLR. There is even a “tripod long exposure” option that lets you mount the OnePlus 7T Pro on a tripod and capture stunning long exposure shots (for those spectacular light trails – and they get really spectacular in Diwali) from 8 to 30 seconds. With a OnePlus 7T Pro, who needs a DSLR!