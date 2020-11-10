This Diwali buy an old flagship, here are the options

These flagship phones are available at a huge discount. (File Photo)

If you want to buy a flagship device, then now is the best time to get one. This Diwali season, both Flipkart and Amazon are offering huge discounts on flagship phones. If you miss one of the below-mentioned deals, then it would be a great loss as after Diwali 2020 sales the devices will be sold at old prices. The list includes flagship phones from top brands like Samsung, Apple, and Google.

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Google Pixel 3 XL is currently selling for Rs 57,999 on Flipkart. It was originally launched for Rs 83,000, which is for the 64GB model. There is also up to Rs 14,600 exchange offer on this device. So, if your current handset is in a decent condition, you will be able to buy the device at a much lower price. Google Pixel devices are known to offer the best Android and camera experience.

For the mentioned price, you get a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display, a flagship Snapdragon 845 SoC, best Android experience and cameras that will offer you excellent images. It is currently running the latest Android 11 OS. As the search giant has promised to offer a minimum of three years of new Android version updates, the Pixel 3 XL will get Android 12 in 2021. However, you won’t be able to experience Android 13 as the Pixel 3 XL was launched back in 2018. You will at least get security updates.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is listed on Flipkart and the official India site for just Rs 59,990. Customers can get 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model for the same price. During the Diwali sale 2020, Flipkart is also giving buyers up to Rs 14,600 discount on exchange of an old phone. This flagship device was launched in India with a price of Rs 79,999.

So, you getting the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ at a very low price. The device will offer you impressive shots in different lighting conditions, best display, and versatile performance. You even get 25W fast charger in the box.

Apple iPhone XR

If iPhone 11 doesn’t fall in your budget, then you can pick up iPhone XR. This iPhone is currently selling for Rs 38,999 on Flipkart. Apple launched iPhone XR for Rs 76,900 in the year 2018. The 64GB variant is also available with an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,100. If you also avail bundled bank offers, then the deal will be much sweeter.

If you want to buy an iPhone at the lowest price, then iPhone XR seems to be good enough deal. Under Rs 40,000, you will get top-notch performance, great cameras, dual SIM option, and good battery life. Apple even delivers timely software updates, so no need to worry.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is still available for Rs 49,999, and you should not miss this deal. You will only find this deal on Samsung’s official India site. It is giving a discount of Rs 33,001. Flipkart is currently selling the same device for Rs 54,999, which is quite high compared to the official site’s India price. The mentioned price is for the 128GB storage model. There is also an additional Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC bank cards. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ was previously available in India with a price label of Rs 73,999. This price was for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

iPhone 11

If your budget is around Rs 50,000, then Apple’s iPhone 11 would be a good option if you are on a hunt of an iPhone. It is being sold for Rs 50,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can also opt for the exchange offer, which is up to Rs 10,600. Apple unveiled the iPhone 11 in India for Rs 64,900. The specifications include a 6.1-inch LCD display, Apple’s A13 Bionic chip and dual rear camera setup.

