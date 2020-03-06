This could be the price of OnePlus’ mid-range phone OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite pricing has been leaked ahead of launch. (Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles) OnePlus 8 Lite pricing has been leaked ahead of launch. (Image: OnLeaks/91Mobiles)

OnePlus 8 Lite could be the second mid-range smartphone. The last mid-range phone from the company was the not so popular OnePlus X. Earlier reports have already shared the render and specification leaks of the smartphone, but a new report reveals the pricing of the phone. Tipster Ishan Agarwal, tweeted that the rumoured OnePlus 8 Lite smartphone will be priced around £400, which translates to around Rs 38,000.

If we go by the translated pricing, the OnePlus 8 Lite will not be affordable in India by any sense. The OnePlus 7T was launched for a starting price of Rs 37,999, so the pricing looks more like what the OnePlus 8 will cost and not the OnePlus 8 Lite.

We believe that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be priced way lower in India, something around Rs 25,000 to Rs 29,000 because the OnePlus phones are priced on the lower here compared to their global pricing. For instance, the OnePlus 7T was announced for Euro 549 globally. The pricing translates to Rs 45,000 but the phone was launched here for Rs 37,999.

The OnePlus 7T Pro was launched for Euro 699 globally, and while it translates to around Rs 58,000, it was announced for Rs 53,999 in India. So, there’s a high chance that the OnePlus 8 Lite will be priced in the affordable price bracket.

The OnePlus 8 series is expected to launch globally in the first half of 2020. The lineup is expected to include the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones while some reports suggest that the brand will come out with a mid-range phone as well– possibly called OnePlus 8 Lite. We have already seen the renders, 360-degree video, and specifications leaks of the phone.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is reported to come with a 6.4-inch or 6.5-inch flat Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. The device is said to include a triple rear camera setup with 48MP+16MP+12MP combination and a 16MP selfie camera. The OnePlus 8 Lite is leaked to have stereo speakers and up to 258GB storage.

The phone is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 processor and backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Previously the phone was leaked to cost around Yuan 2,999 Yuan for the base model, which translates to around Rs 30,000.

