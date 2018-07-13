This Alldocube X tablet with an 8000 mAh battery wants to challenge Samsung, Apple

Alldocube X is powered by the MediaTek MT8176 processor clocked at 2.1GHz. Alldocube X is powered by the MediaTek MT8176 processor clocked at 2.1GHz.

Alldocube, a Shenzhen-based consumer electronics company has revealed its Alldocube X tablet. The main features of the tablet include an 8,000mAh battery and a 2K resolution display with an AMOLED display from Samsung. Currently, there is no indication about the availability and price of the device.

The company on their official website has stated that the device will soon be put up on the crowdfunding website IndieGoGo and to get an early bird discount of 26 per cent, users can sign up to the company’s newsletter.

Alldocube X claims to sport some high-end specifications and a sleek design. It will have a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560×1600 and DCI-P3 colour gamut manufactured by Samsung. The processor will be MediaTek MT8176 clocked at 2.1GHz paired with an IMG PowerVR GX6250 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The device will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and will be backed by an 8,000mAh battery paired with the MTK PE+ quick charging technology. The company claims that the tablet will be able to deliver a standby time of 72 hours. It also claims the battery will have a long lasting life, and it will be able to hold its charge up to 85 per cent of capacity, even after 100 charging cycles.

Alldocube X sports an 8MP camera sensor on the back and front. Other features include a fingerprint sensor on the right edge, Type-C charging and data transfer port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an AKM Hi-Fi chip. The tablet measures 245x175x6.9mm and weighs in at 500 grams.

