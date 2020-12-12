Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and more will not get MIUI 12; here’s why

All of these four phones were scheduled to get the MIUI 12 update in the second phase of the rollout. (Representational Image: Express Photo)

Xiaomi started rolling out its MIUI 12 update based on Google’s Android 11 operating system earlier this year. At the time, the company had listed multiple Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco smartphones that would be getting the update soon. However, the company has now made some changes to the rollout schedule and has removed four Redmi smartphones from the list.

According to a blog post by Xiaomi, it will not be rolling out the MIUI 12 update to the Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6. The company has said that these phones have been removed due to “compatibility and performance issues.”

All of these four phones were scheduled to get the MIUI 12 update in the second phase of the rollout.

To recall, Redmi 7 was launched in March 2019, followed by the Redmi Y3 a month later. Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A were launched back in June, 2018. All of these are currently running MIUI 11 based on Google’s Android 10 operating system. Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 launched running MIUI 10 out of the box and the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A launched running MIUI 9 out of the box.

Even though the MIUI 12 update is available for a long list of phones, there is a catch. The Super Wallpapers will only be available for Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro out of 22 devices. The rest of the smartphones will get static wallpapers.

The new animation icons will be available on only four devices including Mi 10, Poco F2 Pro, Poco F1 and Redmi Note 8 Pro. Also, the floating windows option will be available on 12 devices. The older smartphones are unlikely to get it.

